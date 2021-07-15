Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
The story behind "Coffin Flop," a hilarious moment from the second season of Tim Robinson's Netflix comedy show "I Think You Should Leave," featuring interviews with the prop maker, directors and stunt coordinators.
Here's the maddening reason behind this nearly empty parking lot in the heart of New York City.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
You would not want to be caught in the middle of a microburst like this.
Don't panic. You can still enjoy a summer holiday outdoors.
Julia Ducournau's new film is "a nightmarish yet mischievously comic barrage of sex, violence, lurid lighting and pounding music".
Otis the dog is not that easily starstruck.
Former editor David Hollingworth talks us through the final, grisly details.
The petite and vulnerable, perhaps breedable or submissive and breedable copypastas come from fanfiction circles.
Mohammed Gamal shares this extraordinary footage of an excavator dismounting a trailer, and we have to tip our hat to this extremely patient driver.
Why did so many Americans receive strange packages they didn't think they'd ordered?
Critics said the pandemic would make the industry flee San Francisco and its southern neighbor, Silicon Valley. But tech can't seem to quit its gravitational center.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
DaLeigh explains that extremely low wages, a no-water rule and poor treatment of employees makes Dollar Tree a terrible place to work.
Time is moving too quickly — and I'm far from the only one who thinks so.
Mr. DNA, velociraptors, Dennis Nedry and more are the focus of a new line of merch based on Steven Spielberg's 1993 dinosaur film.
Lektor, the voiceover technique that is used — having a single male voice say all the lines in Polish over the original voices of the actors — is unlike anything we've seen before.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
Biden recently issued an executive order promising the "right to repair." Here's what that actually means.
25 years after Michael Jordan led the Tune Squad to victory over the Monstars, LeBron James takes the court in this new reboot of "Space Jam," but can it live up to the much beloved original?
Chances are high you've encountered it on a television screen if not stepped onto it in person. After all, it's reportedly the best-selling resilient flooring of all time.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Antetokounmpo rejected Deandre Ayton at the rim with a block that changed the direction of the NBA Finals.
I have no idea what to say.
Made with a distinct blend of plant extracts and some good ol' reliable melatonin, these gummies could really make a difference when bed time rolls around.
Custom-tailored for your specific needs, this sleek scooter is lightweight, sturdy and benefits from a range of up to 70 miles.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us.
Inside the World Wide Web Consortium, where the world's top engineers battle over the future of your data.
How well can a decades old Russian car do on a 3,000 mile excursion?
GM is planning a lithium mine in the Salton Sea and that's fine by me ugh what a craphole
Please, for the love of god, never go to Time Square.
New streaming services from Fox and the Weather Channel are betting big on the idea that an armchair meteorologist lives inside each of us.
They want you to know, it's because of limited availability
Noah Kalina famously took a photo of himself everyday, but now with the power of artificial intelligence, found a way to seamlessly demonstrate the aging process over 7,777 days.
The world is on fire! But let's talk about your tone, okay?
When the character's new, far less sexualized look was unveiled for "Space Jam: A New Legacy," a strange corner of the web erupted. As it turns out, thousands have disconcertingly deep ties to this cartoon rabbit basketball player.
As thousands protest food shortages in Cuba, here's a glimpse of what a typical grocery store looked like in 2020, a partial consequence of the American embargo.
The current attorney came under intense scrutiny after Spears said she had been unaware for years that she could file to end the court-mandated arrangement.
An unapologetic defense.
Sarah Funk plays dumb in the most touristy part of New York City and discovers that scammers are more than willing to swindle her out of her money.
When a trolley filled with passengers fell into a reservoir, Armenian finswimming champ Shavarsh Karapetyan dove in.
"Breath of the Wild" gets all the praise, but "Skyward Sword" really helped move the series forward. On Friday, July 16th, we'll finally get to play the game in HD when it releases on Switch.
Jen Psaki had a sharp retort to Fox News' Peter Doocy asking about the Texas Democrats that fled the state to foil a voter restriction bill.
The history of "Vogue" and Madonna's decade, with an assist from The New York Times' Caryn Ganz.
Hint: Not on Twitter!
The best person to roast Ryan Reynolds is Ryan Reynolds himself.
If you need to quit by Tuesday to give two weeks' notice but your boss can't meet until Thursday, what are you supposed to do?
It's like throwing a baseball really, really far through the atmosphere.
Passive aggression is the lingua franca of corporate speak.