Trending
Picks Video Long Reads Tech Culture Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
THIS IS THE VOICE
·Updated:

Lektor, the voiceover technique that is used — having a single male voice say all the lines in Polish over the original voices of the actors — is unlike anything we've seen before.

@firecandie

#stitch with @straightouttarussia Everyone always tells me thats weird but Im vibing #poland #slavic #easterneurope #fyp #fürdich

♬ original sound – firecandie


[Via TikTok]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x