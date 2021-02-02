Woman Plays Devilish Prank To Get Rid Of Couples In Restaurants
If you want couples to disperse in a restaurant, here's a simple trick.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
If you want couples to disperse in a restaurant, here's a simple trick.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
When Heidi Russell posted an ad for a roommate in her two-bedroom apartment in West Village, Kate Gladstone answered. What was the worst that could happen? Here, the story of an epic roommate drama on Barrow Street.
Millions of Americans ended 2020 living at a different address than where they started the year.
If you want couples to disperse in a restaurant, here's a simple trick.
They may be young, but they know how to executive a good escape.
The literal highest point in Amazon's HQ2.
After a "9/11 moment," federal authorities have begun arresting people for domestic threats they might have just monitored in the past.
The Backyard Scientist puts together a contraption with a Hulk fist and attempts to punch through everything he can get his hands on.
Rodney Ascher's latest documentary is a mind-bending exploration of the widespread belief that everything can be reduced to lines of computer code. But the director isn't new to the ways humans try to find order amid life's mysteries.
Less squeezing, more holding. Made with four-way stretch water-repellent microfiber fabric, these shorts are the only $GME shorts you need.
A dance instructor reported to be Khing Hnin Wai appears to be unaware of the military coup happening behind her.
How claims from Rudy Giuliani and Alex Jones spurred a parent of eight to become one of the Capitol riot's biggest mysteries and a fugitive from the FBI.
To end the misery of the global drug war, legalization is just the first step.
Why has everyone gone backpacking in southeast Asia?
The revelation that has hit me the hardest is that no one — not employers, not Congress — cares nearly enough about supporting America's parents.
Drew Gooden binge-watched a lot of Architectural Digest and he discovered some of the most egregiously tacky homes are the most expensive ones.
"It pissed off enough reporters for people to flag it" for the White House Correspondents' Association, one of The Daily Beast's sources said.
The show's first episode back after a chaotic six weeks in American politics was the equivalent of a giant shrug.
Elon Musk grilled Robinhood CEO over his app's decision to halt GameStop trades during a tense session on Clubhouse.
Tiffany Dover fainted after getting the COVID vaccine on TV. Then the insanity started.
Toothbrushes can't be recycled, but Colgate is launching an alternative.
If you're tired of having cereal and milk for breakfast, this recipe for chilaquiles is super handy.
The CDC ordered software that was meant to manage the vaccine rollout. Instead, it has been plagued by problems and abandoned by most states.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up on Instagram live, on Monday night, and described the trauma she experienced during the Capitol riot on January 6.
Brace yourself for six more weeks of winter.
When you're cooking nearly every meal, it's easy to let chaos creep into the kitchen.
Three moms bring their best cornbread to the table and get judged without mercy.
Why an electrician bombed Borussia Dortmund's team bus in an attempt to make $607,933.50.
Financial literacy advocates are worked up that only 26 percent of women have investments, but it's not a simple problem of knowing how.
Underneath all that optimism, teachers are just as frustrated and cantankerous as the rest of us.
Unmasking the late rap supervillain with the people whom Daniel Dumile gave a slightly less obstructed view.
After decades of fits and starts, the multibillion dollar successor to the Hubble telescope is expected to launch as soon as this fall.
The answer to the question is "Asia." The answer she gave was very left-field.
Jan. 6 was a terrifying day for members of Congress. Weeks later, they are dealing with the trauma.
A coup in Myanmar has left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency, while the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians have been detained.
Sometimes the only way to go forward is to go backwards first.
Hours after the United States voted, the president declared the election a fraud — a lie that unleashed a movement that would shatter democratic norms and upend the peaceful transfer of power.
Sure, a little heart-shaped box of chocolate is cute, but a big ol' bag is what your partner really wants.
Usually for this session, the two people are supposed to play "Truth or Drink," but this two people went all in on the truthfulness.
Here's the rundown, best as we can imagine it: the top 30 HBO shows, from Tony Soprano to Carrie Bradshaw.
Winter quarantine is hard for those used to jetting off to Vail or St. Barts to break up the monotony. Citarella is out of caviar, old septic tanks are overflowing, and no one can find ammunition for the guns they panic-bought in March: "It fell off the market. It was gone," says one local.
The YouTube channel Kara and Nate set out to find out just how much of a difference $100,000 would make in terms of a Sprinter van.
Diamond, the "Saved by the Bell" actor, was just diagnosed with a "brutal" form of cancer last month, his representative said.
A reader asked: "If I hold my breath when I walk past people, would that help stop me [from] getting coronavirus if they have it?" Here's what the science says.
A new trailer for Disney+'s "WandaVision" series gives us a further glimpse into the unsettling reality of Westview, the suburb Wanda and Vision are currently living in.
The new HBO Max documentary "There Is No 'I' In Threesome," premiering at Sundance, follows a couple who documented their open relationship on iPhones. And things got messy.
Americans want daily life to return to normal. See how many doses of vaccine need to be administered per day to get there.
Jordan Belfort, the stockbroker who inspired the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street," commented on the GameStop short squeeze: "It's amazing that the average person can now actually get a fair shake against the hedge funds."