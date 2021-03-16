Since 2008, Redditor ifiufiweallfiforfifi, a straight woman living in a large American city, has been tracking her dating life, a chronological chart of which she recently plotted out and shared on the internet.

In the data visualization, ifiufiweallfiforfifi reveals she's had several long-term partners, and always with someone that she'd known socially prior to dating. Her dating app relationships have been largely short term.

"It's hard to meet people in my late 20s and early 30s," she explains.

"I think over the years, dating (and looking after my mental health) has helped me learn how to deal with the social anxiety of dating (especially first dates), deal with rejection, learn to like and love myself, learn what I want and don't want in a partner," ifiufiweallfiforfifi said in the thread. "I've simultaneously learned to be more patient and learned to end thing(s) sooner than later."

[Via Reddit]