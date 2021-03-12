👋 Welcome to Digg

WELL, THAT'S RICH

Digg · Updated:

In 2015, actor James McAvoy talked about how in Britain, there is a dominance of actors who come from more affluent backgrounds and who have been educated in private boarding schools. While McAvoy said, "nobody has got anything against an actor who is posh and is doing really well," he also pointed out how the makeup of actors isn't really representative of what Britain is like today.

TikToker Daydreamer Wanderer dug deeper into this to investigate how much an education might have cost for some of the more famous British actors working today. The answers are eye-popping:

@daydreamer.wanderer

#greenscreen i need rich parents #anyataylorjoy #florencepugh #emmacorrin #fyp #foryoupage #trending

♬ original sound – Daydreamer Wanderer
@daydreamer.wanderer

#greenscreen i need rich parents #bridgerton #got #normalpeople #fyp #foryoupage #trending

♬ original sound – Daydreamer Wanderer
@daydreamer.wanderer

#greenscreen i need rich parents #thecrown #henrycavill #tomhardy #alexlawther #fyp #foryoupage #trending

♬ original sound – Daydreamer Wanderer
@daydreamer.wanderer

#greenscreen i need rich parents #benedictcumberbatch #tomhiddleston #eddieredmayne #andrewgarfield #fyp #foryoupage #trending

♬ original sound – Daydreamer Wanderer


[Via TikTok]

