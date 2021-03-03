Why The FBI Likes To Recruit From This Specific Mormon School
We had no idea that agencies like the FBI and CIA like to recruit from Mormon schools like Brigham Young University.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
We had no idea that agencies like the FBI and CIA like to recruit from Mormon schools like Brigham Young University.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Did Avi Loeb spot an extraterrestrial spaceship in the night sky — or was it merely the reflection of his own obsessions?
A new study of the city's program that sent cash to struggling individuals finds dramatic changes.
Thanks to a medical treatment, Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy have newly-gained superpowers that they are using to fight crime. "Thunder Force" will be available on Netflix on April 9.
While it might look deceptively innocuous, here's why you should be on your guard when you see wire on your car.
With everything available all year round, we often forget there's a reason behind nature's cycles.
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else — and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
Someone observed the ridiculous intricacy that went into this 6-second scene from the film "Taken 3."
Hi @ you there, person who casually logged online this morning only to realize that everyone was revealing their color personalities to the world without you.
If you're a tomato sandwich hater, you're probably making them wrong.
Costcos are purposefully designed to confuse you so you wander for long periods of time and wind up buying more than you came in for.
Ted Cruz might want to stick to his day job but someone discovered his observational riffs at CPAC about masks had a familiar ring to them.
We are really bad at navigating a key transition point during one of the most basic social interactions.
We had no idea that agencies like the FBI and CIA like to recruit from Mormon schools like Brigham Young University.
A century after the invention of the weekend, more companies are adding another day.
The apartment tour is a popular staple in YouTube videos. This comedian gave it a delightful twist.
The new design shows a folded corner of blue tape on an Amazon box.
Researchers drilled through an Antarctic ice shelf to sample sediment. But they found animals that weren't supposed to be there.
Not only are these candles from Good + Well Co. incredibly pleasant to the nose, but the eye-catching retro designs make us want to complete the set.
3D Printers can be overwhelmingly expensive, but you can get started with this clever, simple model for a reasonable asking price.
The folks at Free Fly utilize the natural funk-fighting and moisture-wicking power of bamboo fabric to make your outdoor endeavors more enjoyable.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Seems like it would have been a good idea to tie the fridge down, but hindsight is 20-20.
We know that "men get eating disorders too," but gendered stereotypes still keep men from getting the help and representation they need.
Residents of the Park Hill flats will forever know the words "I LOVE YOU WILL U MARRY ME."
An employment law attorney and data scientist says the scary truth most of the time is that managers use their discretion and subjectively value performance differently.
Experts share their best advice about what to take into account if you are deciding to sell a home after only a few years.
"I'm not surprised Don Jr. loves The Cat in the Hat," Colbert quipped. "I've always believed he can read at a second-grade level."
Writer/director Joe Carnahan delves into his abandoned attempt to make a trilogy of "Daredevil" movies.
British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday launched a new Formula One car ahead of its return to the most famous motor racing event in the world.
Tom Davies AKA GeoWizard, absolutely nails the location of this nondescript town.
How to be a Hollywood intimacy coordinator during COVID-19, explained.
Tiger Woods hosted a golf tournament. He heckled his friend Justin Thomas. He shot instructional videos with athletes and celebrities. Then, early on Feb. 23, his whole world changed.
Dolly Parton urged people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and was filmed receiving the vaccine that she helped fund.
Getting your Nokia to play a Britney tune used to be cutting-edge technology.
Are these the ultimate brain teasers? Norman Miller explores the appeal of cryptic crosswords — containing mind-bending clues that offer unique Eureka moments.
A lesbian kiss at "The Sims" booth at the 1999 Electronic Entertainment Expo changed video games forever.
A thousand pieces in the puzzle, and all of them are blank. It's gonna take a while.
During her latest podcast episode, iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy said she doesn't foresee ever acting again and shared, "I resent my career in a lot of ways."
A band performing a socially distanced concert in Mar Vista was interrupted by a large branch that fell above them. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Bill Walton claims Michael Jordan wanted to play for UCLA, not North Carolina, but the Bruins told him no. Is it true?
We spoke with Radwood CEO Art Cervantes about Rad For Sale, the new auction site for buying and selling '80s and '90s cars and ephemera.
According to musician Alan Gogoll, he "just did it for the lolz."
Marcia Lucas was actually the one who suggested Obi-Wan die at the hands of Darth Vader.
Efficacy is a crucial concept in vaccine trials, but it's also a tricky one. If a vaccine has an efficacy of, say, 95 percent, that doesn't mean that 5 percent of people who receive that vaccine will get COVID-19.
Luckily nothing happened, but you can tell the air traffic controller was stressed.
When something breaks on the internet, the people who know how to fix it just want to give their colleagues a hug — even if they're a rival.
Did the jazz singer really have an affair with one of the federal agents pursuing her? We break it down.
Here's an intriguing line-up of state of the art pocket computers from the 1980s.