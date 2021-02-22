Woman Discovers A Secret Basement Underneath Her Carpeted Floor. Here's What Was Inside
This feels like something out of a horror movie.
[Via TikTok]
A demoralizing battle with Warner Bros. A devastating personal tragedy. A fan base he couldn't control. Zack Snyder tells Vanity Fair why he quit "Justice League," and why he's returned to complete a cut that's reached near-mythical status.
By spending lots of money and not worrying about liability, America is beating Europe in the vaccine race.
This is not going to end well for the AC unit.
Who is Kim Kardashian minus the "West"? The answer is going to be fascinating — and perhaps even inspiring.
In 2019, 68.3 million people passed through Singapore's Changi Airport. In 2020, that number was down to 11.8 million.
Police arrested Rodney Reese after they received a call saying a Black man was stumbling on a street during the Texas snowstorm last week. The police has since dropped charges of Reese.
The 45th president profoundly altered our system of government.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"What's good for you in the short run is not necessarily good for you in the long run."
A fast-growing market for digital art, ephemera and media is marrying the world's taste for collectibles with cutting-edge technology.
The move drew an excited crowd of onlookers who came out to watch a truck slowly and carefully pull the historic house through the streets.
Dave Grohl reveals the stories behind every song on the Foo Fighters' new album.
Cherish the hits and relive a part of the French duo's "Alive 2007" show from the Wireless Festival, in England.
The voting-machine maker's lawsuit alleges defamation and seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages.
There's a beauty to watching a ballon that's the height of seven men get popped in slow motion.
Republicans are getting closer to forcing a recall election against California Governor Gavin Newsom. The race would instantly become the most consequential in the country.
The legendary dance duo have called it quits 28 years after forming in Paris.
It's not magic. It's engineering.
Be careful about what you're oversharing online, because it makes it easier for (unethical) hackers to target you.
Global cases are at half of their peak a month ago, offering a fragile window of opportunity as vaccinations begin to take effect.
YouTuber Captain Joe examines the plane's engine failure and reveals the checklist the pilots may have consulted during the incident.
Some people are unusually resilient to the coronavirus, so scientists are now searching their genes and blood in the hope of finding the pandemic's Achilles' heel.
The awkward feeling when your uncensored thoughts get shared with the whole group.
Authorities are investigating what kind of threat the conspiracy movement poses.
"Hatchet houses" survived a terrible year by providing a valuable public service.
Prisoners with contraband phones sent pictures of their increasingly pitiful meals during an historic nightmare.
This documentary gives us a revealing look into what happened to Chernobyl looks like after humans moved out and animals move in.
Is this much snow normal? Are winter storms getting more common? We answer all your burning questions about the strange winter weather this week.
The investigative TV news show raised the alarm about the plutonium carried on the rocket. Turned out it was the wrong kind of plutonium.
You may be more or less aware of the horrific treatment of animals in meatpacking facilities. But you may know less about the problematic working conditions of workers in these places.
Birth control does a lot more besides prevent pregnancy — and you should know about it.
They can't give you any prescribed medication that you might need, but they can offer you ice.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
The property values of the popular game reflect a legacy of racism and inequality.
According to YouTuber HowToBasic, this troubleshooting method works on all printer models.
The end may not be here for the 23-time Grand Slam champion, but as Thursday's Australian Open loss to Naomi Osaka shows, every moment now carries added significance.
A look at major events in the complicated history of the director, his children and the Farrow family as a new documentary revisits the case.
Claire Saffitz shares the rights tools, for the right job.s
Pictures of the stray dogs with vibrant blue fur went viral on Russian social media. But there's a nice ending to this tail.
And why Google is actually going to pay news publishers.
VICE's Taji Ameen found the worst rated flying school, checked the comments to see if they were genuinely angry, and decided he was going to take a lesson there.
Humans are designed to touch and be touched - which is why so many who live on their own have suffered during the pandemic. Will we ever fully recover?
Ambience videos pair relaxing soundscapes with animated scenery to make viewers feel immersed in specific spaces, like a cozy library or a fireside during a snowstorm.
While driving through Algonquin Park, Ontario, Canada, a dog growls at the wild dogs it sees in the road.
More than 50 years after passage of the Fair Housing Act, it's time to sue the suburbs.
A Redditor realized she had inadvertently created an army of crows that loyally defended her from strangers. What happened next might surprise you.