Woman Asks Her Father What She Does For A Living, Gets The Most Dad Answer Ever
Ask your parents what you do for a living, and it's likely they will have little to no idea.
[Via TikTok]
Ask your parents what you do for a living, and it's likely they will have little to no idea.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Around the world, people are preserving barnyard standouts.
Ask your parents what you do for a living, and it's likely they will have little to no idea.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Jean and Joe put together this Quonset hut on an extremely skinny lot in Minneapolis.
As of Friday morning, more than 150 people are still unaccounted for, with workers continuing to search the rubble.
PC makers are offering thinner models, custom chips and better cameras to woo the remote work crowd.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains how the media made Stella Liebeck out to be the bad guy instead of McDonald's.
We're looking for an editor to help fill in our round-the-clock coverage, curating and creating the best stories on the internet and keeping the Digg homepage fresh. Apply today!
The increase points to the program's growing role not just as a safety net, but also as a foundation of U.S. health coverage.
Here's pretty much the craziest matchup you can make in a drag race imaginable.
Two FM stations broadcast vital information about COVID-19 to remote stretches of the country's largest Indigenous territory. But how do you reach listeners who don't want to hear it?
Even if the coronavirus did not emerge from a lab, the groundwork for a potential disaster had been laid for years, and learning its lessons is essential to preventing others.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The 2021 Tour de France had barely started when this fan caused one of the worst pileups in the history of the race.
Is Instagram dead? That is a strange question to ask of the wildly popular app — with well over a billion users — whose effects are felt in everything from plastic surgery trends to the design of modern restaurants.
Using a street-legal replica minibike, two daredevils took a two-man road trip, going on a ~400 mile, 15,000 foot elevation gain excursion. Here's how long it took.
A consultant in 2018 urged the managers to repair cracked columns and crumbling concrete. The work was finally about to get underway when the building collapsed.
If you're anything like us, you go through quite a few avocados every week. Pick up this inexpensive three-in-one tool, and your time spent dealing with the husk and pit will drop drastically.
Real Madrid wunderkind Takefusa Kubo nutmegged four Jamaica players at a match earlier this month.
If you run through lighters like we do, you know how quickly that adds up. This rechargeable electric light is low-cost, well-reviewed and easy to use.
This week's characters include a guy who said gay people ruined male friendships, a Harvard research fellow who wants her fellow female academics to cover up and more.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Rick Beato thought Sergio Mendes's "Never Gonna Let You Go" was going to be a piece of cake, and then came the key changes.
It appears 78 degrees is the boiling point for "Don't Tread on Me" Texans.
Suspending your tent helps keep everything dry and away from critters, but there's just something about this that feels like a magician is going to pop out of a bush.
Bose isn't the standard-setter in the headphone game because, honestly, it would be unfair to hold other headphones to their standards in terms of sound quality, noise cancellation and comfort.
We're spending every weekend at the beach, so we need a Bluetooth speaker that's built for rough and tumble outdoor use.
Megan Stalter, one of the hilarious breakout stars from HBO Max's "Hacks," got no love from Reddit for this standup performance, with one user saying they "sat through the whole thing scratching (their) neck and having to physically contort over and over."
"We will go wherever the data takes us."
It was only last year when Hannah Lindell-Smith woke up in the middle of the night with the taste of smoke in her mouth. The orange sky over Washington and Oregon was filled with embers as wildfires raged, leading to some of the region's most prolonged and dangerous air quality crisis.
This gamer made the most frustrating shot imaginable in "Mario Golf: Super Rush" and you gotta feel for them.
The consistently viral pop star has bucked controversy thanks to a prolific career, including a new infectious album, Planet Her.
An attorney who specializes in these cases walked us through what's next for Britney Spears, step by step.
DC Officer Michael Fanone met privately with top House Republican, Representative Kevin McCarthy and asked him to disavow the lies being made about January 6. He came away disappointed.
You might really wanna bring a trailer for this one.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend both in theaters and on Netflix and Hulu, including "F9" and horror-comedy "Werewolves Within."
Blackalicious rapper Gift of Gab demonstrates his verbal dexterity in this 2016 performance of "Alphabet Aerobics."
As Conan O'Brien signs off from late night TV, EW celebrates the sketches and appearances that kept on giving over the years.
Why there was Trumpism long before Trump — and there will be long afterward.
Ryan George brilliantly demonstrates that same cycle everyone goes through when they wake up and then reach for their phones.
The ship that brought global trade to its knees is still stuck in the Suez Canal and now finds itself at the centre of an almighty international row.
Building a better encyclopedia requires consensus and neutrality, but behind the scenes, editors wrangle with the pandemic's most contentious question.
A curious shutterbug discovers some old, undeveloped film inside a vintage camera he purchased and went to a professional lab to see what it contained.
A Florida high-rise that collapsed early Thursday was determined to be unstable a year ago, according to a researcher at Florida International University.
The news adds to concerns over secrecy surrounding the outbreak and its origins.
A kestrel was spotted at the Snetterton Race Circuit in Norfolk, England hovering in place while keeping its head still. And we're still figuring out the physics of this extraordinary animal.
From FaZe Clan to Tana Mongeau, why are so many influencers shilling altcoins?
A first vacation together is an important milestone in any relationship. Here's how couples can prepare for uninterrupted time together.
In the past, many beautiful natural areas were only known to the locals. Now with the rise of Instagram, tourists have swarmed and are ruining many of the wild places they touch.