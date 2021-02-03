When Your Boss Accidentally Fires You On Zoom While On Autotune
How can we make bad news even worse? Oh, it'll probably be something like this.
[Via Twitter]
At least two filmed themselves at the January 6 rally that preceded the attack on the US Capitol.
Inside Give Kids the World Village, where the ice cream is unlimited, nightly tuck-ins from six-foot bunny rabbits are complimentary, and Santa Claus visits every Thursday.
After driving through a couple of similarly flooded roads, the driver thought this one would be the same.
How can we make bad news even worse? Oh, it'll probably be something like this.
An investigation, conducted in 2020 by an outside firm and obtained via FOIA, paints a picture of DHS's Office of Inspector General in chaos.
It takes the most exquisite measurements you can imagine, recording the changes in current associated with different bits of DNA.
A Russian man records his first English-speaking YouTube video with a tour inside a cheap Russian apartment.
The data on the company's real-estate holdings reveal a remarkable inflection point.
Here are some small things that you should be aware of if you don't want to commit a social faux pas.
The massively popular game gives players the freedom and autonomy to backstab one another — but also build connections.
Our climate models could be missing something big.
The intriguing reasons behind why cities so often have a poor east side.
Many of them left rural areas to earn their living in the sex trade — and send money home to help their families. COVID-19 restrictions have changed all that.
Ashley Vanderbilt explains to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan how she finally came to grips with reality and how Donald Trump could have done more to help.
How much genuine change can shirtless drumming circles, ancestral rituals and father archetypes really bring about? Thomas Page McBee spent time with the men's group Sacred Sons to find out.
Why are thousands of luxury supercars being abandoned in Dubai each year?
Developmental coordination disorder (DCD) can make daily life a struggle. So why isn't it better known?
Spoiler: it's quite a lot of difference.
Here's some pro tips for getting your car out the snow as fast as possible without injury.
Nothing in Tracy's training or her experience prepared her for the sight of so many airplanes from so many airlines with nowhere to go and no passengers to fly. For the first time in her entire career, she broke down and cried while on the job.
"The more that I think about it, the more I want my plants at my wedding."
432 Park, one of the wealthiest addresses in the world, faces some significant design problems, and other luxury high-rises may share its fate.
Street performer shatnershairpiece was performing "La Grange" when a young little girl joyfully joined in.
The president wants to reopen the nation's schools during the dawn of his term, but labor-strong California is putting such hopes in serious jeopardy.
Black ensembles like "Ma Rainey" and "Da 5 Bloods" were shut out of the drama-film category, while "I May Destroy You" was snubbed on the TV front.
Here's a detailed explanation about why corporate art styles like the ones portrayed in the Grubhub ad feel fake.
More and more people were getting sick, and there was no clear cause for the symptoms.
Vlad Tenev has incited the fury of the trading app's fans amid a stock market frenzy. His lack of preparedness on nuts-and-bolts issues was part of a pattern, former employees and analysts said.
If we have to hear "What's up, guys" as an opener again, we're going to scream.
There's no evidence that any of the current COVID-19 vaccines can completely stop people from being infected — and this has implications for our prospects of achieving herd immunity.
Swedish filmmaker Ninja Thyberg opens up to Marlow Stern about "Pleasure," her feature directorial debut centered on a young woman navigating the adult industry.
This is a case of two wheels being definitely better than one.
Epic internet pranks just don't get the attention they used to.
Private detective John DeMarr allegedly staged his own disappearance after making millions off a cryptocurrency endorsed by martial artist Steven Seagal.
If a voting machine company has threatened your TV network with legal action, maybe don't bring on the guy who keeps peddling voting machine conspiracy theories.
And it's located on its own private Caribbean island.
Feeling tired in the afternoon is natural, and some people are taking advantage of working at home to nap. But there are pros and cons to enjoying a bit of shut-eye.
The mechanics at Garage 54 fit car tires with airbags to see how much damage they cause when activated.
Women's advancement was always tenuous.
The past year has offered a glimpse of the nowhere-everywhere future of work, and it isn't optimistic for big cities.
Statler, the oldest living fruit bat in captivity, loves to "fly" around with the assistance of a care taker at the World Bat Sanctuary in Texas.
Reddit investors are not new populists descended from the radicals of Occupy Wall Street.
When caught red-handed, just pretend to sleep and deny everything.