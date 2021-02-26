These days, it's hard to keep track of all the TV shows and movies that come out each week. To help you out, here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend based on reviews from critics. But we don't stop there: also check out our list of "maybes," as well as new shows and movies you can safely avoid.

The Good

'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry'

Take a deeply personal look at extraordinary teenager Billie Eilish. Award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler follows her journey on the road, onstage and at home with her family as the writing and recording of her album changes her life. — Apple TV+

Billie Eilish hasn't been famous for very long, but when you see her in "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry," R.J. Cutler's two-hour-and-20-minute but never boring documentary hang-out movie, you see why she's already the quintessential pop star of the 21st century.

[Variety]

"Blurry" isn't triumphant, strictly speaking. Instead, it relies on the accretive power of the mundane. It moves forward without narration, and sometimes without narrative rhythm — often it feels almost observational, like a nature film. The abundance of footage, and the space it's given to breathe… captures the restless loneliness of superstardom.

[The New York Times]

[T]he family drama is the real meat of the movie. It almost plays like a Highland Park hipster version of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," although as a family the O'Connells have way more angst and innate talent (even if they seem, in their own boho way, as LA as you can get).

[The Hollywood Reporter]

Watch in theaters or on Apple TV+.

'Minari'

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. — A24

The best movies are ones that feel lived-in; the characters feel real, their experiences authentic. Family dramas will often strive to reach this level of realness, but too often they resort to stereotypes and melodrama. Thankfully, Lee Isaac Chung's awards hopeful "Minari" avoids that typical trap with great success. Inspired by Chung's own childhood, "Minari" tells a classic immigrant story while managing to sidestep certain plot points that might be expected of a movie like this.

[Screen Rant]

[T]he movie's inherent charms speak broadly to anyone whose family risked everything on the dream of America, at a time when the country's hospitality toward immigrants has become a subject infused with greater relevance than just rose-colored nostalgia.

[CNN]

"Minari" is named for a flavorful, bitter watercress prized in Korean cooking, which grows best in damp conditions. The name fits. Both gently funny and moving, the movie is the story of bitterness coming along with growth and nourishment. It's also about a search for water — real water, for crops, but also love, which keeps a relationship from wilting on the vine.

[Vox]

Watch in theaters or on VOD.

The Maybes

'Ginny & Georgia'

Hoping for a fresh start, teenager Ginny and her mother, Georgia, settle in a new town. But the secrets in Georgia's past may jeopardize their future. — Netflix

I had been skeptical of the series, whose premise (at first blush) seemed to be "What if Lorelai Gilmore was a con artist, but the rest of 'Gilmore Girls' was largely the same?" and whose mere existence seemed to be predicated on Netflix's fears that it might lose "Gilmore Girls" from its streaming catalog someday […] I'm glad I stuck with it. By the end of the series' 10-episode first season, I was ready for more.

[Vox]

The new world probably would have you believe that Netflix's new offering, "Ginny & Georgia," about a 30-year-old free-spirit, Georgia (Brianne Howey), and her strait-laced 15-year-old daughter, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), is "Heimat." Resist this. In fact, it is something far more precious and valuable. It is trash. Better yet, it is good trash. It deserves not a single award, until and unless someone creates a category for Most Absurdly Entertaining Entertainment or Series Most Aptly Described as "Desperate Housewives" Meets "Gilmore Girls." Then it can walk off with a prize. Not before.

[The Guardian]

It's an uneven and over-long show that shambles toward the last episode in fits and starts. And yet, if you ignore the large-scale structural problems and the question of why this tower of nachos had to be built in a can so big with so many different cheeses, "Ginny & Georgia" offers plenty of narrative threads to pull you along through the season.

[Vulture]

Watch on Netflix.

'The United States Vs. Billie Holiday'

Billie Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans. In the 1940s, the government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial ballad, "Strange Fruit." — Hulu

Andra Day delivers an astonishing breakout performance as the complicated subject of "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," in a movie that often feels like it's unworthy of both the actress and the persona she adopts so seamlessly.

[The Washington Post]

A script can make or break a movie, and it breaks "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," Lee Daniels' latest look at American history, arriving eight years after his previous film, "Lee Daniels' The Butler" […] Billie Holiday's skills as a talented singer, vibrant performer and intuitive improviser never come first. All the qualities that made her singular play second fiddle to her many relationships with awful men.

[Polygon]

Director Lee Daniels' straightforward historical musical drama […] about the jazz legend hits familiar biopic beats and has some issues. Andra Day, however, is not one of them: in her first lead acting role, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer is astounding playing "Lady Day" in the last 12 years of her life, most of them spent at war with federal authorities over her signature song, "Strange Fruit."

[USA Today]

Watch on Hulu.

The Golden Globes

The Golden Globes hasn't been without controversy this year. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the voting body behind the Golden Globes, has been criticized for its lack of diversity as well as ethic lapses and self-dealing. So depending on how you feel about the Golden Globes, you may or may not want to tune in to the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which will air on NBC on Sunday at 8 PM ET.

The ceremony will be virtual, with nominees attending remotely. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the show on separate stages in New York and Los Angeles.

You can watch the show on Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, as well as other platforms.

The Bad

'Tom And Jerry'

An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry's latest adventure stakes new ground for the iconic duo, even forcing them to do the unthinkable: work together to save the day. — HBO Max

For every "Paddington" or "21 Jump Street" that turns existing intellectual property into delightful entertainment, there are dozens of failed attempts, like "CHIPS" or "Marmaduke" or "Baywatch." Joining that latter list of disappointments is "Tom & Jerry," a frustratingly unfunny attempt to revive the "Itchy and Scratchy"-inspiring cat and mouse as a live-action-animation hybrid.

[The Wrap]

There's little in the following hour and forty minutes that shows any more sense of purpose, a hodgepodge of story and sight gags that goes together about as well as its attempts at combining live action and animation. It's a "Tom and Jerry" movie that, for some reason, opts to focus on a pair of fictional Instagram celebrities and the ins and outs of hotel administration, whether or not the computer-generated cat and mouse implied by the title happen to be involved.

[IndieWire]

Rewatch "Roger Rabbit" instead.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

Watch in theaters and on HBO Max.