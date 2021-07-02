What People Who Applied To Grad Schools Last Year Must Be Feeling Like Right Now
Last year, it seemed like a good idea to go back to school. This year... well, it's different.
The star brought a common phenomenon to the national stage.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Action Lab's James Orgill demonstrates how light can be picked up as sound, and the result is eerie.
Some people like "Independence Day" for its campy take on "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"; or for its technical achievements. Other people — like me — watch the movie religiously every time the Fourth of July rolls around.
Ending housing discrimination requires more than making it illegal.
How this one scene, which was thankfully removed, nearly ruined the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Google Health designer Anna Iurchenko shares five techniques for receiving critical feedback so you don't get hurt.
There is so much concrete in the world that soon it will outweigh all living matter - including us. In the latest in our Anthropo-scene series, we explore the material's global reach, occasional beauty, and unimaginable scale.
Laurie Bostic attempted to force her way into the Independence Day parade on her tractor against the wishes of police and created mayhem on the streets of Rockwall, Texas.
Even 50 years later, the "Willy Wonka" child actors speak warmly of working with the late Wilder.
I sipped my vodka cranberry as the man next to me said, "I could take you out of here. Don't you want a better life?"
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Master pickup artist Vince Kelvin will train you how to become a master of making out for a fee. Andrew Callaghan took a peek behind the scenes at a pick up artist bootcamp.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Mike Bell put together a 3D animation of the Surfside collapse based on key photographic evidence and eyewitness accounts.
Don't act like you don't want to surprise your family with a three-foot stuff baguette. Everybody wants that.
Can a company that loses all of its staff still manufacture a sense of community? So long as the Instagram posts keep coming, the answer seems to be yes.
Right-hander Pablo López played the shortest game of any pitcher in history. Here's how he managed to get himself thrown out of the game after one pitch.
How the pop star's father and a team of lawyers seized control of her life—and have held onto it for thirteen years.
This week, a friend of mine tweeted, "Why do so many celebrity women date men who look like a pub toilet wall?" He was responding to a paparazzi photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Kardashian grasping Barker's tattooed hand, attached to Barker's very tattooed arm, neck, chest, and face.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Can a PC cool itself by breathing? An intrepid engineer attempts to design a computer that does just that.
Gabe Erales's win was overshadowed as allegations about his behavior at Austin restaurant Comedor circulated on social media
The heat is just not letting up, so our jeans aren't getting much play these days. We're stocking up on hybrid shorts to stay cool.
Suspending your tent helps keep everything dry and away from critters, but there's just something about this that feels like a magician is going to pop out of a bush.
Nebia has a long history of making top-notch shower heads, and now they're finally Kickstarting a brand new model with high water pressure, starting at just $99.
How the "College" episode of "The Sopranos" ushered in the era of the anti-hero.
To celebrate 30 years since the release of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," we're counting down all the most memorable titles from the genre it helped spawn
You might not think that windmills are the thing to see in 2021 — but in a vaccinated, late-pandemic world, anything is possible. Just ask Sarah Cherney, co-owner of the wildly popular Peasants Feast restaurant, who has been watching people line up near one for up to four hours at a stretch over the past few months.
Nish Kumar tips his hat to Will Champion, the drummer from Coldplay who nobody knows.
China emulated US gain-of-function techniques in unsafe conditions with NIH funding.
Vaccinated America is on track to real safety. Unvaccinated America still faces a real danger from Delta.
A gas leak from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico created a ethereal fire above the ocean.
"Breath of the Wild" gets all the praise, but "Skyward Sword" really helped move the series forward. On July 16th, we'll finally get to play the game in HD when it releases on Switch.
The consequences of the media, both mainstream and rightwing, praising Donald Rumsfeld as a sex god
An eagle-eyed viewer of "Shrek" realized something was off about The Three Bears… and then discovered the awful truth.
If temperatures rise 10F by the century's end as projected, Old Faithful could stop erupting, and the snowpack that feeds rivers throughout the west may disappear
Death Valley temperatures in the Pacific Northwest and Canada show we've entered the era of climate adaption.
Andy Richter was the glue that helped make Conan O'Brien's late night talk show so great. Here is a montage of his greatest moments on the program.
This week's characters include a New York magazine art critic who misjudged his political ideology, a "Cosby Show" matriarch who got taken to task by a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" matriarch and more.
Days after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, an image began spreading widely across the encrypted chat app Telegram and other bastions of right-wing digital conversation. It was a "battle flag" depicting Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old woman who was shot by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to enter the building, as a spooky-looking white-on-black idealized feminine figure, not unlike a more martial version of the Starbucks logo.
Ann Reardon tackles some of the worst "organic food" hacks that don't actually work — and why you should never try to cook "chocolate popcorn" this way.
Host a Sister was supposed to be a safe space for women travelers, but that mission nearly destroyed the group when the pandemic hit.
Apple has reportedly ended production of the iPhone 12 mini after months of lackluster sales, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
Pasta is a proud part of Italian cuisine and breaking it is anathema, as this woman found out when she snapped a fist full of spaghetti in front of her fiancé.
She was one of the most highly-anticipated performers headed to Tokyo. A positive marijuana test shouldn't change that.
LilyIsThatYou's new single "FMRN" amassed over a million views in 24 hours. But the line "Can you come fuck me right now?" earned multiple takedowns from the service
As many on the Internet have said of screenshots of Iggy Azalea from this music video: who???