Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'IT TOOK US BY SURPRISE'
sfgate.com

You might not think that windmills are the thing to see in 2021 — but in a vaccinated, late-pandemic world, anything is possible. Just ask Sarah Cherney, co-owner of the wildly popular Peasants Feast restaurant, who has been watching people line up near one for up to four hours at a stretch over the past few months.

HOW ASHLI BABBITT IS BEING REMEMBERED
nymag.com

Days after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, an image began spreading widely across the encrypted chat app Telegram and other bastions of right-wing digital conversation. It was a "battle flag" depicting Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old woman who was shot by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to enter the building, as a spooky-looking white-on-black idealized feminine figure, not unlike a more martial version of the Starbucks logo.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x