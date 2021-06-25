What People Think Programmers Do For Their Jobs Vs. What They're Actually Doing
There's what people think programmers do, and then there's what they're actually doing, which is far from grand.
[Via TikTok]
There's what people think programmers do, and then there's what they're actually doing, which is far from grand.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Oil magnate Sergey Bogdanchikov claims the bank lost half his $150 million portfolio in a kickback scheme. His lawsuit tells a strange tale of stately European villas and Brooklyn's bustling Brighton Beach.
There's what people think programmers do, and then there's what they're actually doing, which is far from grand.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The 2021 Tour de France had barely started when this fan caused one of the worst pileups in the history of the race.
Daniel Keyes's "Flowers for Algernon" is a poignant science-fiction novella that has won critical acclaim and popularity around the globe.
The later moon missions didn't grab as much attention as the first landing in 1969, but they had something very cool on the gear front: the lunar rover, a lightweight go-kart that gave crews unmatched mobility on another world.
British cyclist Chris Froome was injured in the pile-up at the Tour de France. He explains what went down and how he's been recovering in order to get back in the race.
We're looking for an editor to help fill in our round-the-clock coverage, curating and creating the best stories on the internet and keeping the Digg homepage fresh. Apply today!
As insiders have raced to push businesses into the public's hands, they've employed a range of maneuvers to boost their fortunes.
Ask your parents what you do for a living, and it's likely they will have little to no idea.
Scientists analyzed how many planets in other solar systems could detect Earth over humanity's entire existence and 5,000 years into the future.
Untraceable "privacy coin" is rising in popularity among ransomware gangs.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jean and Joe put together this Quonset hut on an extremely skinny lot in Minneapolis.
Demand for beef is spiking as people dine out and grill, but the profits aren't being evenly distributed. Ranchers blame the big meatpacking companies.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains how the media made Stella Liebeck out to be the bad guy instead of McDonald's.
Around the world, people are preserving barnyard standouts.
Mike Gravel, a former U.S. senator from Alaska who read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and confronted Barack Obama about nuclear weapons during a later presidential run, has died. He was 91.
Here's pretty much the craziest matchup you can make in a drag race imaginable.
As of Friday morning, more than 150 people are still unaccounted for, with workers continuing to search the rubble.
PC makers are offering thinner models, custom chips and better cameras to woo the remote work crowd.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Using a street-legal replica minibike, two daredevils took a two-man road trip, going on a ~400 mile, 15,000 foot elevation gain excursion. Here's how long it took.
The increase points to the program's growing role not just as a safety net, but also as a foundation of U.S. health coverage.
Suspending your tent helps keep everything dry and away from critters, but there's just something about this that feels like a magician is going to pop out of a bush.
Bose isn't the standard-setter in the headphone game because, honestly, it would be unfair to hold other headphones to their standards in terms of sound quality, noise cancellation and comfort.
We're spending every weekend at the beach, so we need a Bluetooth speaker that's built for rough and tumble outdoor use.
Real Madrid wunderkind Takefusa Kubo nutmegged four Jamaica players at a match earlier this month.
Two FM stations broadcast vital information about COVID-19 to remote stretches of the country's largest Indigenous territory. But how do you reach listeners who don't want to hear it?
Even if the coronavirus did not emerge from a lab, the groundwork for a potential disaster had been laid for years, and learning its lessons is essential to preventing others.
Rick Beato thought Sergio Mendes's "Never Gonna Let You Go" was going to be a piece of cake, and then came the key changes.
A consultant in 2018 urged the managers to repair cracked columns and crumbling concrete. The work was finally about to get underway when the building collapsed.
Is Instagram dead? That is a strange question to ask of the wildly popular app — with well over a billion users — whose effects are felt in everything from plastic surgery trends to the design of modern restaurants.
Megan Stalter, one of the hilarious breakout stars from HBO Max's "Hacks," got no love from Reddit for this standup performance, with one user saying they "sat through the whole thing scratching (their) neck and having to physically contort over and over."
If you're anything like us, you go through quite a few avocados every week. Pick up this inexpensive three-in-one tool, and your time spent dealing with the husk and pit will drop drastically.
This week's characters include a guy who said gay people ruined male friendships, a Harvard research fellow who wants her fellow female academics to cover up and more.
This gamer made the most frustrating shot imaginable in "Mario Golf: Super Rush" and you gotta feel for them.
If you run through lighters like we do, you know how quickly that adds up. This rechargeable electric light is low-cost, well-reviewed and easy to use.
It appears 78 degrees is the boiling point for "Don't Tread on Me" Texans.
DC Officer Michael Fanone met privately with top House Republican, Representative Kevin McCarthy and asked him to disavow the lies being made about January 6. He came away disappointed.
"We will go wherever the data takes us."
It was only last year when Hannah Lindell-Smith woke up in the middle of the night with the taste of smoke in her mouth. The orange sky over Washington and Oregon was filled with embers as wildfires raged, leading to some of the region's most prolonged and dangerous air quality crisis.
Blackalicious rapper Gift of Gab demonstrates his verbal dexterity in this 2016 performance of "Alphabet Aerobics."
The consistently viral pop star has bucked controversy thanks to a prolific career, including a new infectious album, Planet Her.
An attorney who specializes in these cases walked us through what's next for Britney Spears, step by step.
Ryan George brilliantly demonstrates that same cycle everyone goes through when they wake up and then reach for their phones.
You might really wanna bring a trailer for this one.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend both in theaters and on Netflix and Hulu, including "F9" and horror-comedy "Werewolves Within."
A curious shutterbug discovers some old, undeveloped film inside a vintage camera he purchased and went to a professional lab to see what it contained.