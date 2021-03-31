This Is What Hackers See When You Use The Public WiFi
This is why you should a VPN when you're using public WiFi as it poses many potential security risks.
[Via TikTok]
I signed up to be a beta tester of Starlink and put it through its paces to see if it could cope with playing games and streaming video and to see what the uptime was like.
It pays to understand the process and get professional help as needed .
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Mike Diva made some deeply weird ads for this art installation in Las Vegas.
Despite 29% of adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, cases are skyrocketing. Dr. Calvin Sun, a New York City emergency doctor, explains why.
Come April 1st you won't be able to buy "Super Mario 3D All-Stars" for the Nintendo Switch, you won't be able to get the throwback Mario-themed Game & Watch device, nor will you be able to play the battle-royale caper "Super Mario Bros. 35."
TikToker steezy_tikthot has three funny guidelines for determining whether or not an Asian restaurant is good.
From wine coolers to White Russians, here are the drinks different states have been making during the pandemic.
Why did Confederate flags start appearing in the country's anti-lockdown protests?
This is the version of "Blade Runny" and "1917" that are the true masterpieces.
"This is bear country," she told us. "Make sure you read that."
All over the world, scholars studying reincarnation are making findings even skeptics have difficulty explaining.
The scene inside Cup Foods, the deli where George Floyd bought cigarettes before he died, was shown in court for the first time on Wednesday.
The New York Times and Taco Bell have put NFTs up for sale. An economist explains how NFTs have value.
America's notoriously shy and increasingly geriatric flying signature measurement testbed aircraft has surfaced once again.
Eric Andre's outlandish stunts sometimes go too far, but others have become stuff of legend, as he details here.
The makers of Eleuther hope it will be an open source alternative to GPT-3, the well-known language program from OpenAI.
A young child inadvertently sparked confusion over the weekend by posting an unintelligible tweet to the official account of US Strategic Command.
If you're not sure how to handle this question, the "WAT" method might be helpful.
Looking to beef up your NAS with some 10TB drives? What about another SSD for your gaming PC? Get 'em while the gettin' is good.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Why did the mother bear cross the road? To get to the other cub.
A catastrophic pandemic and a calamitous presidency combined to give the United States the world's worst pandemic death toll. But others arguably botched the crisis even worse than Trump did.
We're not above wearing sweat shorts all weekend long, and we'll do so with confidence thanks to this comfy, stylish French terry.
We love our dogs, but hate the mess. If you're anything like us, an easy clean-up solution will be worth its weight in gold.
Everyday items like key racks, desk organizers ad even pet food bowls can look cool if you're buying the right ones. Yamazaki has your stylistic upgrade covered at a very reasonable asking price.
VICE News talked to dozens of people whose lives have been affected by QAnon and found that there is no such thing as a typical Q follower.
Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty firefighter, was warned not to argue with defense attorney Eric Nelson during a tense moment during the trial of the man charged in the death of George Floyd. Earlier, she testified she would've given Floyd medical assistance if she was allowed.
The Eames chair! The view! One woman's demented investigation about a fictional apartment on a TV show that went off the air over 15 years ago.
A new crop of internet browsers from Brave, DuckDuckGo and others offer stronger privacy protections than what you might be used to.
The names "Hunter" and "Jacob" can really trip you up.
Five examples that prove money can't buy taste.
"Zola" is adapted from a viral Twitter thread from A'Ziah Wells King in 2015 and is a story about a cross-country road trip that takes a dark, chaotic turn. "Zola" will premiere in theaters in the summer.
In a nine-month investigation by the Guardian and Consumer Reports we found forever chemicals, arsenic and lead in samples taken across the US.
"I hate the new surveillance cameras and feel like I'm always being watched."
YouTube channel Good Mythical Morning tests out whether or not they can tell the difference between sushi of varying price points.
An efficient memory system, Lisa Genova writes, involves "a finely orchestrated balancing act between data storage and data disposal."
One of the most fascinating things about automotive engineering is the ways manufacturers go about reducing vehicle cost.
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow attempts to breakdown how the actions of a Seminole County, Florida, tax collector led to Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation.
As more people are giving up traditional addresses for life on the road, some find themselves wondering if they escaped the grind or just found a new one.
What's the biggest part of Sundar Pichai's job as Google's boss? You might be surprised to find out.
A spider crab chases a scuba diver's camera and tries to hug it.
Indoor dining returned to New York the week of Valentine's Day. Now, a little over a month later, COVID cases have plateaued.
You can't go looking for ball lightning. It finds you. This is what happens when it does.
"You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her," Gaetz told a perplexed Carlson.
Why did traffic fatalities rise on US streets during the pandemic? Blame laws that lock in dangerous street designs and allow vehicles known to be more deadly to non-drivers.
What if, though, instead of fighting one another, the two legendary monsters decided to settle their differences with a "who can do the biggest poo" competition? We asked some scientists to weigh in on the details to help us declare a winner.
Yes, you read that right. It's not skiing or snowboarding. It's kayaking.