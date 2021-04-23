Here's A Spot-On Impression Of What Dog Breeds Would Be Like If They Were Real People
How a golden retriever versus a chihuahua would be like if they were actually people.
[Via TikTok]
How a golden retriever versus a chihuahua would be like if they were actually people.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
What do you do when you're a centuries-old secret society looking to grow your membership? Make a Facebook group.
How a golden retriever versus a chihuahua would be like if they were actually people.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
If this is real, then this is heartbreaking.
Opinions over "Mortal Kombat" have been deeply divided. Here's what the reviewers are saying.
Many of the right-wingers who attacked the Capitol lived in Democratic strongholds with growing communities of color.
We're not sure if it's fun she's even having at this point.
Coming out of the pandemic, this is the only summer it's acceptable to stress about what your body looks like without a shirt on.
This week's characters include a United States Senator making a salty social media post, an NFL team with an ill-advised tweet and more.
We use this phrase with wanton abandon, but for people outside of the country, it sounds horrifying.
According to the researchers, other calculations of the risk of indoor transmission have omitted too many factors to accurately quantify that risk.
Eating large amounts of cholesterol can affect your blood cholesterol, but most of the cholesterol in your blood is made by your own body. What's more, dietary cholesterol isn't the culprit in cardiovascular risk.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
It doesn't matter what vaccine you got, except when it totally does, for fun.
How a good show about a depraved group of friends became a great show about a depraved group of friends.
Having a baby in the US is astronomically expensive. Here's how six women dealt with it, from moving cities to going on Medicaid and giving birth at home.
From racist slurs to classism, three students share the reasons why they left — or dismantled — their fraternities and sororities.
On the lone wolf and her lessons on landscape.
Surveys have shown that Zoomers are having less sex commensurate to the same age group a decade before.
This U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor pilot is having a bad day.
A developer says its aircraft rivals the forthcoming Raider's speed, stealth, and attack range. That simply can't be true.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Paris has one of the most baffling junctions in the world.
For filmmakers, the ending can be the most arduous part of moviemaking. Writing and shooting one often involves constant workshopping, tossed-off drafts, inner turmoil, and finally just deciding, "This is it, and I hope people enjoy it in some way."
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost.
Made with a solid ink solution, this tiny pen will always be able to write at a moment's notice. And since you can keep it with your keys, you'll never need to borrow another pen.
Flint and Tinder's best-selling waxed trucker jacket comes in a flannel-lined variant now — perfect for cool mornings or long nights outdoors.
Oregon State University's massive collection is helping researchers learn how animals adapt to changing environments.
While this seems intended for entertainment purposes only and the people in the video are not actually drinking it, it's still, well, gross.
From a cobblestoned art town to a laid-back beach commune that isn't on Long Island, these are the best road trips out of New York.
I have no illusion that taking away his guns is a game-changing heroic act: toxic masculinity lies in constant wait for my boy. But I have no regrets.
If you give a mealworm a cookie, he's going to ask for a glass of milk.
California and Texas, the country's two most populous states, have taken radically different approaches to the pandemic and the vaccination campaign to end it.
Try asking any French-speaking person to say the sentence, "A green worm pours a glass towards a glassmaker around eight o'clock," in French.
A few Literary Looks certainly fell by the wayside (Djuna Barnes' ascot, James Joyce's eyepatch), and likely you will ultimately disagree with me that dogs count as items of clothing. Alas, no list, nor ranking, can ever please anyone everyone. Here's this one.
Caitlyn Jenner announced on Friday her plans to run for governor of California as current Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is likely to face a recall later this year.
When your mother is pretending to not be home to avoid paying a fiver to the window cleaner, you're not supposed to say, "My mom said she's not in."
This slick window unit helps move out the hot air, and give you some nice circulation of those stuff days.
A new book argues that Churchill's famous folly was ultimately about food, fear and free trade.
Consumer Reports tested whether a Model Y could have its Autopilot mode activated with no one in the driver's seat. The answer is yes.
Which jobs are heading back to the office and which can stay home varies widely.
Sony's PlayStation 5 already appears to be gamers' most popular next-gen choice. But Microsoft is offering up fierce competition.
When the audio you're working with already seems like a joke, you don't need to add a whole lot to make something really funny.
One year later, many people still can't believe this actually happened.
Let adhesive hooks, spiral tubing and velcro strips keep your unruly cords and cables in check.
Tom Scott demonstrates the key differences between high explosives and low explosives.
It's once again time somebody stood up for our national punching bag and its legendary greatness.
This week, we've also got the European Super League fiasco and "me on my wedding night."
Gwen the cat attempts to fool her owner into thinking she's asleep.