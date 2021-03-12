What 2007 Fashion Was Like In A Nutshell
Even we can not explain why we went for so many layers back then.
[Via TikTok]
Scientists have a new model for faster-than-light travel that actually uses conventional physics.
The longtime host of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette'" is taking time away after defending a contestant's racism. But the inessential nature of his role on the show means that bringing him back would send yet another message that the franchise doesn't truly care about progress.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A bus driver explains what the curious black lines represent on the classic yellow school bus.
Twitter's Head of Product, Kayvon Beykpour, on the company's new products and evolution.
The duo's startup has become a media and branding juggernaut that empowers communities and is built for the future.
What are the careers of people with ridiculously nice cars? This guy did the math.
Lemons are in season, did you know? In fact that is a trick question, for in places where lemons grow it is always lemon season.
A reporter who has tracked decades of gloomy trends sees things lining up for roaring growth.
Richard E. Grant volunteered some lyrics to the rock legend back during 1997's "An Audience with Elton John" and he expertly took things to new heights.
Sonic boom? Skyquake? The weather? Latest San Diego noisemaker has people wondering
Ray Fisher and Joe Manganiello reveal what went wrong, how the #SnyderCut fixes it, and how it all connects to the abandoned Batfleck movie.
Peggy McCreary, an audio engineer at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, reveals what it was like to be the only other person in the studio with Prince.
These gloves definitely remind us of a certain comic book character, but it turns out they're actually really handy to have when it comes time to tend our garden.
America may be the richest country in the world but we have the least efficient health care system, work more hours and are provided with the least amount of benefits of any of the developed nations.
This complete collection of "Calvin and Hobbes" is something we treasure now, and plan on passing down to the next generation.
The warming atmosphere is causing an arm of the powerful Gulf Stream to weaken, some scientists fear.
Made of tiger's eye, sandstone, crystal quartz, Damascus steel or jade, these little eggs are useful tools to help us focus.
Not only are these hoodies made to last a full decade, they're actually guaranteed. If they rip, the fix is covered.
Not only does this impressive coffee robot know how to make 16 different drinks, you can even ask it to brew you up something special with Alexa.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Oumuamua, the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system, has baffled astronomers. Dr. Avi Loeb suggests it's not out of the realm of possibility that it was a relic of an alien civilization.
Real estate apps and Instagram accounts have become a digital fantasyland for broke millennials
John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and B.J. Novak all hang out together in this rare, early interview.
Beneath Santa Catalina Island, a resort town 22 miles off the coast of Southern California, sit thousands of barrels filled with a toxic substance known as DDT. The barrels have been chillin' on the ocean floor for decades, slowly leaking the waste into the water. Now scientists are trying to clean up the mess — and they've recruited robots to do the dirty work.
The day after Joe Biden's inauguration, the private social media managers Facebook group was blowing up with people joking about how Sprinklr landed the president as a customer. So I tweeted about it.
Don't try this bush league base running when Yadier Molina is the catcher.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Apple TV+ — from the Jennifer Garner comedy "Yes Day" to "Last Chance U: Basketball" to the Russo brothers' new movie "Cherry."
People love to hate the old ritual. But it's coming at a perfect time this year.
A veteran model scout reviews the looks of strangers out of a lineup and is incredibly complimentary in the way he does it.
One of the largest groups of 17-year cicadas, Brood X, last emerged from underground in 2004. The next generation will arrive starting in April.
This week's characters also include an alt-right social media platform that tried to turn satire into reality, a fast food company with the worst possible tweet on International Women's Day and more.
Christopher Nolan described "Tenet" as a "film whose image and sound really needs to be enjoyed in your theaters on the big screen." Bob Wulff proceeded to fit the two-and-a-half hour film onto a Game Boy Advance. So there!
A 911 dispatch looks about the same no matter where you are in the U.S.: sirens, strobe lights atop police cruisers, and first responders armed with guns and pepper spray, the reason for the call notwithstanding. But if you dial 911 in Denver, you might be greeted instead by a mental-health clinician and a paramedic driving a customized van equipped with food, water, and blankets.
They've become a major military player — and maybe a substitute for strategic thinking.
Today marks the anniversary of Sergio Flores helping deliver numerous "Careless Whisper" saxograms to unsuspecting listeners.
Coronavirus cases are trending downward across the United States as the country's vaccine rollout picks up speed. But despite the large drop in new infections since early this year, the U.S. death rate remains at nearly 1,500 people every day.
Climbing Machhapuchhare is forbidden, a rarity in a country like Nepal that has embraced mountain tourism so enthusiastically that even the world's highest point gets overcrowded.
Harrison Ford, besides being a legendary actor, is also renowned for being a pilot, but he'll never forget the time he landed on a taxiway and we have the audio to hear how it happened.
You'd think a co-working space opened a month before a global pandemic would be a sure failure. But for co-founders Frederick Pikovsky and Tim Tedesco, the pandemic didn't halt their business. It instead helped solidify their vision for the future of work: remote co-working outside city centers that redefines work-life balance.
Electric cars require a lot of lithium. A showdown in Nevada shows that getting it won't be easy.
Max Frosh wanted the "ugliest town" in his country to know that they were loved in the most over-the-top way possible.
Zack Snyder's Justice League may be the peak — or nadir — of a formula that's come to dominate movies and TV.
Unfettered genius. Unpredictable rages. Here's what it was like to work at Tesla as Model 3 manufacturing ramped up and the company's leader melted down.
It might be good to know the next time you go overseas which countries don't get along with each other.
You should have seen my mom's Twitter page before it got suspended. Maybe you did. Maybe you were one of the 85 accounts that followed her. If so, I imagine you were probably very confused.
Understanding why, and what may be coming soon.
Professional wrestlers takes matters into their own hands to enforce the mask rule at the Central de Abastos market in Mexico City.