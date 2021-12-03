Is Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Sixty years after the iconic 1961 film version of the musical "West Side Story," the Sharks and the Jets are back on the big screen — this time directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg and with a script from playwright Tony Kushner. 2021's "West Side Story" stars Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort as Maria and Tony, lovebirds from rival gangs, Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, and brings back Rita Moreno — the 1961 film's Anita — as a character named Valentina.

Is Spielberg's "West Side Story" a worthy reinvention of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's musical, an uninspired imitation or something worse? Here's what the critics had to say.

Spielberg Captures The Spirit Of The 1950s Musical Perfectly

[R]eformed teenage hoodlum Tony (Ansel Elgort), one-time leader of The Jets, falls in love at first sight with Maria (Rachel Zegler), the younger sister of sworn rival Bernardo (David Alvarez), who's head of the Puerto Rican gang The Sharks. Those who know the tragic trajectory of the story will nod along to every beat.

The film opens with an overhead shot of rubble, the bricks of destroyed buildings lying under a tangled labyrinth of downed fire escapes. This war zone was created not by enemy bombers but by wrecking balls, clearing out New York City's slums in the late 1950s, erasing acres to make way for the Lincoln Center performing arts complex and block after block of high-rise apartments that the neighborhood's current residents will not be able to afford. And even with the neighborhood itself disappearing, those current residents are at war for control of the terrain, with the Sharks (made up of Puerto Rican newcomers to the city) constantly at odds with the Jets (a gang of teenagers whose parents emigrated from Ireland, Italy or Poland, thus offering a quick history of which nationalities didn't, and then did, get to call themselves "white" in 20th-century America).

But It Also Provides A Brilliantly Fresh Perspective

[E]ven if you've memorized West Side Story, you've never seen it through his eyes. The film opens with a sweeping overhead survey of the NYC neighborhood where its plot unfolds, as construction crews tear down old buildings to make room for new ones. Elegantly, persuasively, he foregrounds the forces of gentrification that loom over both sides of a pointless adolescent turf war. The Jets and Sharks are at each other's throats for territory, but they can't see that they're both being muscled out of a city — and maybe a country — that views all of them as basically vermin.

Spielberg has brilliantly conceived of fresh ways to stage classic numbers, with his trusty cinematographer Janusz Kamiński making the colors pop and Justin Peck choreography that's an homage but not devotion to the Robbins original. But it's Kushner's songbook that invites the audience to think of this classic in new ways. Maria (the luminous Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort) are still a 20th-century Romeo and Juliet, a Puerto Rican girl and a white boy whose allegiances are torn as they fall in love. But there's an added depth to their stories that supplements the cinematic splendor Spielberg can render like no other.

The Stakes Of Spielberg's "West Side Story" Are Higher And More Thrilling

The opening ballet establishes a menace that other interpretations have lacked. Extras jump from the sidewalks when they see the Jets strut by on their way to vandalize a painting of a Puerto Rican flag. Mike Faist's Riff, the Jets' leader and Mercutio stand-in, is not the lovable scamp that Russ Tamblyn made famous; instead, he roils with disaffected anger, and Kushner threads the looming violence throughout the screenplay. Our romantic hero, Tony (Ansel Elgort, the movie's one weak link, with a pretty voice and a limp expression), is out on parole after another rumble almost turned deadly. His adversary, Bernardo (David Alvarez), is a boxer who uses his fists to make a living. A gun doesn't just appear out of nowhere in the finale—it looms over the plot with Chekhovian intent and serves as the conflict behind one of Spielberg's most ingenious restagings, making "Cool" a battle between Riff's exploding ego and Tony's desire to keep the peace.

Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner (a Pulitzer prize winner for Angels in America) untap fierce new resonance in the story's treatment of immigration, race, gender, masculinity and gentrification. An early encounter with the neighbourhood's bigoted detective, Lieutenant Schrank (Corey Stoll), a kind of racist Officer Dibble, sets the tone: the hoodrat Jets are basically ethnically cleansing the Puerto Rican barrios, and the cops have their backs. It echoes throughout, in particular during a staging of centrepiece migrant anthem 'America', blisteringly staged by choreographer Justin Peck, that doesn't bother to hide its rage amid the hypnotic swirl of flowing skirts.

The Film Is More Culturally Sensitive Than Earlier Versions — Kind Of

One of the most pleasant surprises of Spielberg's "West Side Story" is that, unlike its predecessors, Spanish is spoken on screen and not just in throwaway lines. But the biggest shock is that the film doesn't have subtitles. That's on purpose. […] During the film's virtual press conference, which Insider attended, Spielberg said the lack of subtitles was "out of respect" to all the people who do speak Spanish in the United States. Screenwriter Tony Kushner added during the press conference that "we're a bilingual country."

The mixed feelings of some Latino audiences toward a group of white men depicting a Puerto Rican community will likely remain, though the principal characters on the Sharks side of the racial divide — Anita (Ariana DeBose), Bernardo (David Alvarez), Maria (Rachel Zegler) and her would-be suitor Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera) — certainly are more fully developed here.

Still, It's Not Perfect

Spielberg's film also feels, with a few extraordinary exceptions, dispassionate: too zoomed-out and epically sprawling to ride the desperate urgency of a days-long, sudden love story or to harness the stunning momentum of Leonard Bernstein's pulsating score, gloriously performed here by an orchestra conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. Despite the beautifully filmic sweep of the compositions, the camera sometimes stays at a remove[…] The frame begins to matter more than the actual people inside it.

So what are the flaws? Well, as always with a source story in which Tybalt is far more badass than Romeo, the lovie-dovie central couple feel underpowered compared with the live wires around them. For all the latters' charms, Anita and Bernardo are more interesting characters than the thinly-sketched Tony and Maria, and you'd be forgiven for wanting to spend more time with them. You need a pretty high tolerance for finger-snapping, too.

But The Music Is Better Than Ever

Spielberg has staged "America," with its rousingly patriotic yet naughty tongue-twisting lyrics, as a swirling, roving block party of triumphant feminine bluster. "One Hand, One Heart" is now a gorgeous hymn, shot through stained-glass sunlight, and where "Gee, Officer Krupke," set inside a police station, is the number you'd think would have dated most, it's actually a witty wonder, since the Jets are using the new furrowed-brow therapeutic "understanding" of delinquency to defend themselves, and the joke is that they know it's all bunk.

[T]he immortal score by Leonard Bernstein with virtuoso lyrics by Stephen Sondheim has never sounded better, from the lovers' duet to "Tonight" on a fire escape to "One Hand, One Heart," set at the Cloisters museum with its spiritual aura of hope. Both touch a raw nerve about divisions in society, yesterday and today. But we expected that, right?



What didn't we expect? A redo of "America" that moves off the first film's rooftop and into the teeming streets with DeBose crushing the vocals and footwork. Spanish is spoken but not translated with subtitles. And when Maria sings "I Feel Pretty," she's cleaning a department store display of white America enjoying is privileges. And the rumble, well just you wait.

Spielberg stays reverently true to what generations have loved about "West Side Story": the swoon factor, the yearning beauty of those songs, the hypnotic jackknife ballet of '50s delinquents dancing out their aggression on the New York streets. There are scenes in Spielberg's version that will melt you, scenes that will make your pulse race, and scenes where you simply sit back and revel in the big-spirited grandeur of it all.

The West Side Story movies old and new ought to exist in harmony with one another, each offering their own pleasures and problems, their own heart-swelling, sorrowful depictions of young love cut terribly short. Spielberg and Kushner have done justice to what Bernstein, Robbins, and the quite recently late Stephen Sondheim made all those years ago—not subverting its enduring value, but rather, with fire and grace, doing so much to earn it.

