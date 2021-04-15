THE PANDEMIC IS DEAD! LONG LIVE THE PANDEMIC

This week, we are anxiously awaiting more news about Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, Taylor Swift is re-recording and re-releasing her old music, people who got into investing this year are having a rough time, and we (I) just remembered we (I) haven't flossed in years. But, I mean, if you never go to the dentist… who's really gonna know?

When you're not a doctor, but you have extensive life experience in manipulative psychology:

Gaslighting my dentist by telling him i floss regularly — Magnum, T.I.(m). (@PostinMonkey) April 12, 2021

2. He's right to say it:

"Are you fucking kidding me?!"



–my 2yo, clear as a bell, in the middle of PetSmart, upon seeing a snake in real life for the first time — Austin J. Clements (@ClementsAustinJ) April 11, 2021

3. Oop!

a play in three acts, but it ends with a murder pic.twitter.com/4wsDknmsq8 — Rachel Mans McKenny (@rmmckenny) April 10, 2021

4. Okay so where actually is it and why?

"Miami University in Oxford, Ohio" is one plot twist after another — Fr. David Paternostro, SJ (@DavidPaternostr) April 10, 2021

5. Can't hit that follow button fast enough:

Turned $3k into $1k in one week. Anyone can do it. Follow me for more investing tips. — Allison Reichel (@AllisonReichel) April 12, 2021

6. Art:

i just think its funny when dog's eyes just go like pic.twitter.com/N3EWUZmJ6o — papiards (@papyuuno) April 12, 2021

7. Now that Taylor is in her thirties, I hope she starts to represent more realistic bedtime standards in her lyrics:

8. Quite an oeuvre:

I prefer Pfizer's early work (robitussin, xanax) — Sam (@mkultrahandler) April 15, 2021

9. Sounds to me like some dirty deeds are being done dirt cheap:

why is ACDC deciding this stuff pic.twitter.com/Z4SoDsn1VT — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) April 15, 2021

10. Woof.

*rolling out vaccines* the pandemic is dead!



*opening bars and stadiums* long live the pandemic!!! — Ian Dukes Climate Change Accepter (@ianpauldukes) April 9, 2021

