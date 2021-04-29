Rudy Giuliani's Eviction From Four Seasons Total Landscaping And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

THIS ONE'S FOR PRANCER

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

While this week has had its ups and downs, especially if you're Rudy Giuliani, it's felt more hopeful than usual. Maybe it's the CDC's updated guidance on outdoor masking (more on that below). Maybe it's the loving adoption of Prancer, the man-hating gremlin Chihuahua (more on that too). Or maybe it's the sick day I took on Tuesday because it was 75 degrees and sunny out. In any case, here are some tweets to celebrate.

Don't @ me:

2. Good luck and don't f*ck it up:

ah yes, peeling a hard boiled egg. the gentleman's rubik's cube — carter hambley (@carterhambley) April 23, 2021

3. Over your nose and mouth (and eyes), please:

Please continue to wear your masks ‼️ I do not want to see your faces ‼️‼️ — a (@lowbaldfade) April 27, 2021

4. Thanks for asking <3

my therapist: how are u?

me: im ok how are u? — 😉 (@ttheantikris) April 27, 2021

5. I'm on page 92 actually:

My mom just asked me if I have "finished that paper for school yet", by which she meant my PhD dissertation — Julia Milton (@yuliamilton) April 27, 2021

6. Me trying to call literally any airline:

Are you experiencing high call volumes or Are you short-staffed????? pic.twitter.com/m770onHdO9 — Rita Balogun (@MsRitaB) April 28, 2021

7. God forbid I ever be roasted by a landscaping business:

Wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago. pic.twitter.com/uDb84az8Qq — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) April 28, 2021

8. They say the perfect tweet doesn't exist, and yet…

Good news: Prancer, the 13-pound gremlin Chihuahua who hates men and children, and was described as a "vessel for a traumatized Victorian child," has been adopted by a 36-year-old single lesbian in Connecticut.https://t.co/3xrCpWemVn — NPR (@NPR) April 27, 2021

9. Making this my Twitter login:

Jazz musician Computer

explaining generating

a chord a password



🤝



F#7b9/Db — Malcolm Sad and not well (@vcmusictheory) April 26, 2021

10. Don't 👏 be 👏 that 👏 person 👏

You the type of coworker we leave out the gc. https://t.co/OmGcAkPgze — Bowers🐐 (@Bowieeeeee23) April 28, 2021

For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.