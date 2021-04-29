Rudy Giuliani's Eviction From Four Seasons Total Landscaping And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
While this week has had its ups and downs, especially if you're Rudy Giuliani, it's felt more hopeful than usual. Maybe it's the CDC's updated guidance on outdoor masking (more on that below). Maybe it's the loving adoption of Prancer, the man-hating gremlin Chihuahua (more on that too). Or maybe it's the sick day I took on Tuesday because it was 75 degrees and sunny out. In any case, here are some tweets to celebrate.
- Don't @ me:
2. Good luck and don't f*ck it up:
3. Over your nose and mouth (and eyes), please:
4. Thanks for asking <3
5. I'm on page 92 actually:
6. Me trying to call literally any airline:
7. God forbid I ever be roasted by a landscaping business:
8. They say the perfect tweet doesn't exist, and yet…
9. Making this my Twitter login:
10. Don't 👏 be 👏 that 👏 person 👏
