With vaccination rates up and cases down in many places, we are LIVING for every little sliver of normalcy that creeps back into our lives, from going out to eat again to getting rejected on Tinder. Life truly is a highway, and it has no exits. Enjoy.

Discourse is BACK, baby:

I like the tweet. I like the tweet dunking on the tweet. I like the tweet subtweeting the dunkers. I like the tweet criticizing everyone for the discourse. I like the tweet pushing back against discourse shaming. Do I contradict myself? Very well then I contradict myself. — Monty, SC (@Monty__Grace) May 12, 2021

2. All in a day's work:

3. Couldn't be me:

eating at the bar next to an old guy, and he said "I've been thinking about you" to his Reuben right before biting into it. — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) May 13, 2021

4. It is a little daunting tbh:

5. May the punishment fit the crime:

Sometimes things work themselves out pic.twitter.com/ukWuhAqUUS — Andrea Matranga (@andreamatranga) May 15, 2021

6. Man, I feel like a worma-n:

new gender just dropped pic.twitter.com/5vFI6ctNi1 — lily pfaff 🌱 (@spatterdocks) May 16, 2021

7. Stuff always looks better on the website:

saying 'i have money tied up in investments' to describe having asos returns i haven't sent back yet — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) May 18, 2021

8. Bone apple teeth!

DOORDASH: imagine a $12 sandwich



ME: Damn I bet it's so good



DOORDASH: now imagine you can have it for just $27 — big honkers gentleman (@SortaBad) May 18, 2021

9. I am as into the idea of this as I am into the actual "Drag Race":

A customer asked me if I watched Roald Dahl's Drag Race — Jordan Penny (@jordanpenny) May 18, 2021

10. Just goes to show, don't judge a bus by its wheels:

my new favorite genre of photo is busses pretending to be trains pic.twitter.com/v7vx1wFDUX — Calvin Wong Tze Loon 黃子倫 🇲🇾 (@ithayla) May 19, 2021

