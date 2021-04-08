Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, everyone's getting vaccinated and also learning about a lot of new things, including but not limited to facts about the (fake) Liberty Bell and how pineapples grow. These tweets will make you laugh and also possibly ruin your week. Enjoy!

Here's a tip (don't tell your boss):

Going to the bathroom at work is microdosing vacation — Adam (@adamgreattweet) April 1, 2021

2. Sorry to this man:

TIL: google news occasionally features the author photo instead of the article art



😂 pic.twitter.com/sci9aqMg43 — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) April 1, 2021

3. How can any of us sleep at night?

4. Literally no two showers work the same way and it should be outlawed:

me when i use someone's shower pic.twitter.com/tjXlBovnUK — Zombie 🧟‍♂️ (@Ray14Man) April 5, 2021

5. Being vaccinated does NOT mean you're funny:

When I got the vaccine they asked me how I was feeling and I said I feel kind of updog and they put the syringe back in and took the vaccine out of me — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) April 6, 2021

6. No comment:

for whom the baja blasts — j (@silvergelpen) April 5, 2021

7. There's always room for dessert:

Nobody :



Me after eating a large meal : "Now for something sweet.." pic.twitter.com/dGp5cllwOF — nathan (@868nathan) April 5, 2021

8. Pineapples grow… on farms??

Pineapple farms looks like someone said they were a pineapple farmer and got caught in the lie so just started chucking pineapples on the grass pic.twitter.com/Zh8qq7YQs6 — Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) April 7, 2021

9. If you know, you know:

10. Just a nice art appreciation tweet:

i love degas pic.twitter.com/p2zOG3VQpm — a big pretty Lizard (@birdcardigan) April 2, 2021

Bonus:

call me zack cuz idk what the effron with me — Doc🥇 (@ayodocc) April 5, 2021

