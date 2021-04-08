Microdosing Vacation, The Pandemic's Wrongest Man And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, everyone's getting vaccinated and also learning about a lot of new things, including but not limited to facts about the (fake) Liberty Bell and how pineapples grow. These tweets will make you laugh and also possibly ruin your week. Enjoy!
- Here's a tip (don't tell your boss):
2. Sorry to this man:
3. How can any of us sleep at night?
4. Literally no two showers work the same way and it should be outlawed:
5. Being vaccinated does NOT mean you're funny:
6. No comment:
7. There's always room for dessert:
8. Pineapples grow… on farms??
9. If you know, you know:
10. Just a nice art appreciation tweet:
Bonus:
