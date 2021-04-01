CAN'T REMEMBER THE LAST NFT I MADE

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Spring weather, vaccine anticipation and unhinged celebrity behavior have come together to create a perfect storm of cultural chaos, which is reflected in the below tweets. And although they got the boat in the Suez Canal unstuck this week, it'll always be stuck in our hearts. <3

And by "late" they obviously mean "late to log on":

Sorry I'm late I sat in my bed in a towel for 45 minutes staring at the wall — saturn (@SweetLuvaa) March 28, 2021

2. LastPass, take the wheel:

I have no more passwords left in me — P Money (@Maechez1) March 24, 2021

3. RIP to the sole uniting cultural event of our lifetime:

JEALOUSY IS A DISEASE GET WELL SOON https://t.co/sB3m7Vdlu8 — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 26, 2021

4. While we were busy living through a pandemic, the animals were quietly carrying out their schemes:

did a rooster write this ??? pic.twitter.com/Am1KozfspD — shelby lorman (@sdlorman) March 26, 2021

5. A moment of silence for this child's innocence:

"Dad isn't it weird that the word chicken can mean an animal or a type of food?"



– my kid, on the verge of making a horrific realization — Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) March 29, 2021

6. Guess it's good to get the info out up front??

This just went up around the corner and I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/6iQigFQco5 — Margot Bloomstein (@mbloomstein) March 24, 2021

7. Can somebody please come get Chet Hanks?

"white boy summer" was an early rejected name for the great gatsby — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) March 28, 2021

8. Satan sends his regards:

the right: you queers are going to hell



lil naz x: *goes to hell*



the right: pic.twitter.com/PxjHMfloGr — 5 DAYS UNTIL THE SKY BLUES IS OUT! (@robbie_couch) March 29, 2021

9. New York opened up vaccines this week to everyone of age 30 and over, which is a huge swath of people, and the sign-up process has been — as could have been predicted — very chaotic. Fortunately, we were ready:

the New York health department is about to drop vaccine appointments at 8am to all the people my age as if we haven't been studying the blade of Ticketmaster all our lives — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) March 30, 2021

10. Lastly, just a wholesome tweet to cleanse your mind for the weekend:

paddington bear has made an NFT (New Friend Today) — Paddington Bear Updates (no affiliation) (@fakepaddington) March 30, 2021

