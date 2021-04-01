Houses That Are Definitely Not Haunted, A Paddington Bear NFT, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
Spring weather, vaccine anticipation and unhinged celebrity behavior have come together to create a perfect storm of cultural chaos, which is reflected in the below tweets. And although they got the boat in the Suez Canal unstuck this week, it'll always be stuck in our hearts. <3
- And by "late" they obviously mean "late to log on":
2. LastPass, take the wheel:
3. RIP to the sole uniting cultural event of our lifetime:
4. While we were busy living through a pandemic, the animals were quietly carrying out their schemes:
5. A moment of silence for this child's innocence:
6. Guess it's good to get the info out up front??
7. Can somebody please come get Chet Hanks?
8. Satan sends his regards:
9. New York opened up vaccines this week to everyone of age 30 and over, which is a huge swath of people, and the sign-up process has been — as could have been predicted — very chaotic. Fortunately, we were ready:
10. Lastly, just a wholesome tweet to cleanse your mind for the weekend:
For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.