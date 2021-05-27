Picks Video Long Reads Tech
A Cursed Fridge, Monica Lewinsky Wins Twitter, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets
PARK THAT CAR, STRIKE THAT COUNTER
Updated:

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Twitter had some solid takes this week about everything from cell biology to fictional characters. But more importantly, this was truly the celebs' week: David Lynch is living large, Bennifer 2.0 is going strong and Monica Lewinsky crafted perhaps history's most perfect tweet. Enjoy.

  1. Ulcer boy summer:

2. I'm good, thanks:

3. A power icon:

4. Seconded:

5. Please say yes:

6. Making some points:

7. Every day for David Lynch is a good day:

8. Stars: they really are just like us.

9. Play "Counter-Strike" in real life, you cowards:

10. Chef's kiss:

For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

