A Cursed Fridge, Monica Lewinsky Wins Twitter, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Twitter had some solid takes this week about everything from cell biology to fictional characters. But more importantly, this was truly the celebs' week: David Lynch is living large, Bennifer 2.0 is going strong and Monica Lewinsky crafted perhaps history's most perfect tweet. Enjoy.

Ulcer boy summer:

My brothers fridge stresses me out pic.twitter.com/emerb58B28 — rza : (@mamisita69) May 25, 2021

2. I'm good, thanks:

3. A power icon:

the mitochondria is the girlboss of the cell — alex (@alex_abads) May 26, 2021

4. Seconded:

"Not suitable for machine wash" okay so? Why sell it — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) May 26, 2021

5. Please say yes:

6. Making some points:

snow white broke into a house in the woods and did chores. wow, boring. goldilocks, the true hero, broke in to a house, made some judgements, and then took a nap. i have no notes — nash flynn (@itsnashflynn) May 25, 2021

7. Every day for David Lynch is a good day:

8. Stars: they really are just like us.

us coming back from the bathroom and everyone thinking we just had sex but really she just yelled at me for 13 mins pic.twitter.com/FOmJWQcTL5 — Hendrix (@yunghndrx) May 24, 2021

9. Play "Counter-Strike" in real life, you cowards:

counter strike fans when they strike the counter idk never played it pic.twitter.com/pM7CrBYb2C — Cosmos (@burnyourcosmos) May 23, 2021

10. Chef's kiss:

