Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

In case you weren't aware, everyone has officially lost it this week. Maybe it's Dogecoin's chaotic surges and dips; maybe it's the fact that not a single person has managed to design a legible sign for their business. Either way, if you too are losing your mind, we've got the tweets for you.

  1. Every. Apartment. (Also, lots more fun landlord store treats in the thread.)

2. *chef's kiss*

3. Good for her:

4. So true:

5. Moms have entered the chat:

6. Just a wholesome tweet:

7. Uncomfortably accurate:

8. This gun actually predates the Black Pearl; these belonged to literal dinosaurs:

9. Absolutely no comment:

And an extra tweet to accompany the above, about which we also have no comment, only breathless wheezing:

10. They've gotta learn sometime:

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

