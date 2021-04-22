SHE BE SO SHE LIEV SHE COULD ED DID

In case you weren't aware, everyone has officially lost it this week. Maybe it's Dogecoin's chaotic surges and dips; maybe it's the fact that not a single person has managed to design a legible sign for their business. Either way, if you too are losing your mind, we've got the tweets for you.

Every. Apartment. (Also, lots more fun landlord store treats in the thread.)

going to the special appliance store for landlords only let me know if you need anything pic.twitter.com/OwajwsUOmo — law dog, esq. (@ggooooddddoogg) April 15, 2021

2. *chef's kiss*

enjoying some italian bubble tea pic.twitter.com/ZwFXhTxeXi — pooli 🐛 (@poolietta) April 19, 2021

3. Good for her:

Me: "oh good the sun is coming out!"



My 12 yr old: "good for her, coming out as what?" — Shenanigans (@Shenanigans_luv) April 20, 2021

4. So true:

men will turn 4 and base their whole personality off of one of these pic.twitter.com/CnvCW3j4yf — bear lover (not the gay kind) (@goblinwarl0ck) April 19, 2021

5. Moms have entered the chat:

6. Just a wholesome tweet:

keep the same friend group for years, call that homieostasis — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) April 21, 2021

7. Uncomfortably accurate:

American producers when the scene of a movie takes place in Mexico pic.twitter.com/epe9M31K7Y — Davy (@SimplyDavy) April 21, 2021

8. This gun actually predates the Black Pearl; these belonged to literal dinosaurs:

The Black Pearl has been impounded https://t.co/RKjL6aruiO — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 21, 2021

9. Absolutely no comment:

Inspiring pic.twitter.com/H9DarNnVhG — Barnes & Noble copy of the Beatles "1" on vinyl (@flieldy) April 21, 2021

And an extra tweet to accompany the above, about which we also have no comment, only breathless wheezing:

10. They've gotta learn sometime:

Asked my friend's kid why he looked bummed out and he said "I don't have enough dollars" and I didn't have the heart to tell him it doesn't get better — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) April 21, 2021

