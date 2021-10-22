What It Takes To Make The Next 'Game Of Thrones,' The Man Benefiting From America's Sperm Shortage And Other Long Reads We Recommend This Weekend

Here at Digg, we spend a lot of time digging through the web to find the best long reads out there, so you can spend your time reading instead of searching. Look: we put them all in one place. And since you might have missed out on some of the most interesting and in-depth long reads published this week, we round up the best stories for you, including a story about how one man is reaping all the benefits of our current sperm shortage, a personal essay about Emily Ratajkowski's new memoir and more.

It seems like every streaming platform is trying to pull off a "Game of Thrones" these days. A few weeks ago, we saw the debut of "Foundation" on Apple TV, and now many fantasy fans are anxiously awaiting the release of "Wheel of Time" on Amazon Prime. "Wheel of Time," which cost upward of $10 million per episode to shoot, seems to be Amazon's big bid to produce the next "Game of Thrones." But what does it actually take to produce a TV series as expensive as this one?

GQ's Zach Baron goes deep behind the scenes of the filming of "Wheel of Time" and offers a detailed view of just how gargantuan the whole process is — for example, showrunner Rafe Judkins says for the pilot episode alone, they had to build a fake town in order to burn it down, and that set has never been used since. The book series that the show is based on, which comprises 14 books, is a daunting challenge for anyone trying to adapt it. And while Amazon has not been shy about spending money on the series, it's also been hard for Judkins to produce the series, juggling his vision with notes from Amazon executives (for the pilot episode, he got around 11,000 notes — yes, you read the number right). According to Judkins, "Showrunning is basically just laying your body over the show and trying to protect it as you take 10,000 swords into your back." And after reading this article, you'll feel that pressure keenly yourself — the pressure to make a show into a hit.



It's been over two years since the airing of the last season of "Game of Thrones," and no show has been able to reach the same stratospheric heights as the HBO show since. Part of what makes Baron's article about "Wheel of Time" so great is that it really allows you to see how much time and effort goes into making a fantasy show that carries with it aspirations of being the next "Game of Thrones." Whether or not "Wheel of Time" will actually be successful is something that we'll just have to wait to find out, but reading this article does give you an appreciation of all the painstaking work put into a series that has been filming for almost two years and cost millions of dollars to make.

— BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

Model Emily Ratajkowski's memoir, "My Body," follows on the heels of an essay she published in The Cut last year called "Buying Myself Back." The essay's virality wasn't a surprise, but for many people, its profundity was: as writer Sarah Hagi notes, Ratajkowski has a lucid perspective of what it means to be famous for your looks, and her honesty about her experiences was refreshing. Hagi went on to read Ratajkowski's memoir, and found a lot of the same refreshing honesty and wisdom — and, frankly, cynicism — about desirability from a woman who has endured more than her share of hard lessons about it.

Hagi's essay, though, is more than a review of the memoir. She writes about what it's like to live in the same world as Ratajkowski but as a Black, hijab-wearing woman: Ratajkowski captures as much of the common experience of being female as she misses about what non-models live through. Her memoir, says Hagi, is as honest a look at female desirability in conventional terms as you can get — but there's a whole world outside of it that she hopes Ratajkowski someday explores.



On top of this being a fascinating insight into Ratajkowski's memoir — one that makes me want to read it — Hagi brings something unique to the table in reflecting on her own experience in relation to Ratajkowski's. About her identity as a Black and Muslim woman, she says, "There is a whole other set of standards beyond desirability that shape my reality as a woman. I inhabit a universe that's rarely on the minds of most people." Hagi finds value in Ratajkowski's memoir, but does an excellent job of pointing out its blind spots. Of the model's brief description of watching women in headscarves on a beach, Hagi notes, "There's a larger spiritual element to covering that exists far beyond the perception of men that she simply cannot understand because her experiences are centered around desirability."

Hagi points this out not to criticize Ratajkowski so much as to identify places where the essays could go deeper, reach further, capture something that's rarely talked about when it comes to the experience of being a woman in the world. Hagi applauds Ratajkowski's work and challenges her to not just condemn the men who objectify her, but to relieve herself of seeing herself through their eyes.

— Molly Bradley

Writer and critic Jeremy Gordon, whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Pitchfork, eulogizes the Rockstar Games's seminal video game "Grand Theft Auto III" in an essay that charts how, two decades ago, "GTA III" opened up an entire new world of game tech, making the gaming experience immersive, tangible and all around far more real.

Gordon talks to a rival game dev who was initially blown away by the game — "I came into work the next day, and I told my company that this was a game-changer. It unshackled games, at least from a 3-D perspective," he said — and critics who gave it glowing reviews. After reading this piece, it's clear how the game ended up being the highest-selling game in 2001 and the second highest-selling game in 2002 (coming second behind another Grand Theft Auto title).



Gordon captures the video game zeitgeist from twenty years ago by tracing how this niche game became so mainstream. There are tidbits about "emergent gameplay," techniques that gamers developed and how eventually "GTA III" changed game development for good.

— Adwait Patil

America Has A Sperm Shortage. One Man Is Reaping All The Benefits — Rachel Monroe, Esquire

Esquire's Rachel Monroe takes a fascinating deep dive into the curious saga of Ari Nagel, an unassuming 46-year-old college professor who is perhaps the most sought-after "celebrity in the world of sperm donation." Nagel has fathered 100 children around the world amid a global sperm shortage. His friends have frequently asked him why he's such a prolific sperm donor. He keeps telling them ​​he likes to "help women" and that they "kept asking."

Nagel has been particularly busy during the pandemic, fathering 21 children in 2020 and yet another 30 babies in 2021. After a sensationalized story was published by The New York Post that nicknamed him "The Sperminator," his wife and parents were horrified. But Nagel is "just getting started."



With many unflattering portraits of Facebook emerging over the past several weeks, this Esquire story provides an interesting window into the secret sperm donation subculture that thrives on the notorious social network platform. It's also an intriguing character study, as the story, detailed as it is, leaves you wondering what Nagel is getting out of all of his sperm donation. Monroe calls Nagel "one of the oddest people I have ever met." It's a gripping read as you try to make sense of it all.

— James Crugnale

