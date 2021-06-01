We Don't Recommend Shoving A Bear Off Your Fence To Protect Your Dogs, But It Worked For This Lady

In an extraordinary video filmed over the weekend, a woman in California pushed a bear off a fence after it came dangerously close to her dogs.

The woman later explained that when she saw the bear picking up one of her dogs, she felt she had to act quickly.

Imogene Cancellare, a wildlife conservationist who reviewed the footage for Digg, said in a statement that the female American black bear seen in the video was likely looking for food and water for her and her cub.

"Utah has around 4,000 black bears," Cancellare said, "and human-wildlife conflict increases as 1. climate change is creating more variable winters, 2. human sprawl threatens areas of connectivity, and 3. people leave out food/choose to feed wildlife."

Cancellare also said that while she doesn't fault the woman for her actions, she doesn't recommend shoving bears, "as in most cases you will absolutely get mauled, especially when cubs are involved.

"This bear may be habituated to humans, or was simply taken by surprise by the young woman, so she was very lucky to not be bitten," she said.

