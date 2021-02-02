👋 Welcome to Digg

BAT TO THE BONE

· Updated:

33-year-old Statler, the oldest living fruit bat in captivity, loves to "fly" around with the assistance of a care taker at the World Bat Sanctuary in Texas.

LET'S FACE IT

Folks, I'm gonna be honest with you. Over my (short) tenure covering digital privacy, I've seen my fair share of deeply sh*tty tech companies pulling deeply shitty stunts in attempts to profit off our personal data. Facebook is one of the names that comes up most frequently here, and that's partially because their privacy policy is crafted so well to tell you things without actually telling you things.

