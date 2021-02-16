Watch This Softball Shortstop Perform A Spectacular Between-The-Legs Tag Out While In Mid-Air
Florida State's Josie Muffley performed a extraordinary tag out while in mid-air. Let's see that again in slow motion!
Millions of Texans were without heat and electricity Monday as snow, ice and frigid temperatures caused a catastrophic failure of the state's power grid.
Here are some strategies for researching and snagging appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.
What do you do in situations like this?
In January, the Ukrainian freighter "MV Arvin" split in two and then sunk to the bottom of the Black Sea, killing at least two crew members. Here's the horrifying moment when the snap happened.
Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari" shows an essential job in the poultry industry: chicken sexers who sort male and female chicks.
More than 75 years ago, ancient remains of hundreds of people were found in a Himalayan lake. Scientists recently revealed more clues about where the people came from and how they could have died.
Florida State's Josie Muffley performed a extraordinary tag out while in mid-air.
Some experts say tooth-grinding is a behavior rather than a disorder, and the dentist's chair isn't the best place to address it.
Like many Donald Trump supporters, conservative donor Fred Eshelman awoke the day after the presidential election with the suspicion that something wasn't right. His candidate's apparent lead in key battleground states had evaporated overnight.
When you have to go, you *really* have to go.
Even with frequent, fact-based pushback, individuals at the center of media controversies are often allowed to say — sometimes on their own authority.
I was sexually assaulted by a popular member of the science communication community in November of 2020. This is my story.
The roaring twenties is brought to life by AI deep learning techniques.
With man-waxing gone mainstream, we reached out to New York's "Dr. Manzilian" for tips on preparation, maintenance and more.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to strain U.S. hospitals. NPR built a tool to explore trends around the country. Look up your local hospital to see how it's faring.
Don't get fooled by these scams that use charity as a front.
From "Titanic" to "Inception," the prolific actor has seemingly done it all, as demonstrated in this clever stop-motion animation loop produced by Lord Victor Haegelin.
Tracy Clark-Flory spent years as a reporter embedded in the porn world. Here, she shares how it shaped her own sexuality.
It was this horse's lucky day.
Tired of running out of space? This half-terabyte micro SD card has more than enough space for games, photos and videos.
Mike McCaskill spent years scouring the stock market and betting on long shots. Then he found the opportunity that changed his life — and helped spark the mother of all short squeezes.
Turns out your brain has a daily high point and low point.
Try getting into Garfield variants: remixes of the original strips that testify to the internet's limitless invention.
A new study blames a comet fragment for the death of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. But most experts maintain that an asteroid caused this cataclysmic event.
Kevin Miller performed each of his favorite songs throughout his life.
How American work culture has led to unhealthy eating patterns, and what we can do to change the focus away from dinner.
The proof is in the pudding on the face.
A billionaire playboy's alleged murder is at the center of the world's most confounding heist job.
The micro-generation between Gen X and Millennials is caught somewhere between the worlds of online dating and IRL romance
A great film has a memorable first frame and last frame. Jacob T. Swinney put together a supercut of some of the most notable films.
"Ticking Clock," a new memoir by Ira Rosen, a former producer for the show, recounts the newsmagazine's pathbreaking journalism and its culture of harassment and abuse.
A decade ago, the Dalai Lama set himself a significant deadline.
This is both gorgeous and slightly scary.
When President Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force One for the first time this month, he did not spend much time soaking in the moment.
The history of home cultivation methods of Psilocybe is more connected to early internet culture than you'd think.
The tubing itself is thrilling. The camerawork is even more incredible.
YouTubers are taking on their own notoriously underregulated industry.
The feta and cherry tomato pasta recipe going viral on social media is low-effort and packed with flavor.
The view of St. Louis is stunning from the top of the arch.
There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.
The keffiyeh has long been a symbol of Palestinian liberation. But in the US it's been retooled by Boogaloo Boys as a badge of credibility.
The outspoken forward made his point loud and clear while talking about how teams treat players when it's time to trade them.
This con has endured for years.
Don't lose valuable counter real estate to a bulky drying rack. This sets up over the sink, and keeps drips where they belong.
Nate Bargatze attempts to do stand-up comedy during COVID with the audience he has, but not the audience he wants.
How Xbox Series S provides that next gen experience without breaking the bank.
Have you handled fish in "suspicious circumstances," or kept your prescription medication in something other than its prescription bottle? Depending on where you are, you could unknowingly broken the law.