Watch This Guy Expertly Locate And Catch An Eel Hiding Deep Under The Mud
This eel didn't stand a chance.
Money gets you into space, but it can't buy success up there.
To call it false equivalence would be an understatement.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Almanacs are full of lists of global and national historic events. But "This Day in History" feature invites you to not just peruse a list, but to take a trip back in time to see how a significant event originally was reported in the Chicago Tribune.
Ridley Scott has some great movies under his belt, from "Alien" and "Blade Runner" to more recent efforts, like this week's "The Last Duel." We rank all of the director's films from worst to best.
You know how they say that just because everyone jumps off a cliff doesn't mean you should, too? Enough said.
Meowijuana is a startup that wants to get your cat high — with catnip packaged like weed.
Gruden's abrupt resignation raises plenty of questions. Here's one: When the NFL says "It Takes All of Us," who does it mean?
Vox takes a deep dive into modern day architecture and design that's left us with buildings around the world that look quite similar and follow certain patterns, like using rectangular slabs.
The You star credits her rise to a "resting existential-crisis face" as she talks about season three of the hit Netflix series.
It is often a struggle just to stay afloat. But if you had enough money, would you pursue more of it — or should time now be our greatest aspiration?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Why do electric cords have holes in their two flat prongs? Here's the answer that will leave you forever satisfied.
Love standing up with your back against the wall while you take care of business with your non-dominant hand? Here's why.
A Redditor keenly observed, "They got the shark denier, the 'just be careful around sharks' guy, the 'but I wanna party' whiner, and even the 'if only there were something we could do' people."
How cryptocurrencies and blockchains like Ethereum transform society.
Not having a last will and testament can be a huge fight for families.
Just when you thought the optical illusion, known as the Ames window, couldn't get any weirder, it does with a simple sticking of a ballpoint pen.
Some were brilliant and others were BS.
Gabriel Ocasio-Cortez is a musician, artist and former real-estate agent who turned to a career of progressive advocacy work after his sister Alexandria's election in 2018. He took the Cut to a rave he hosted in Ridgewood.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Tiptoes" is an honest-to-God real movie made in 2003 with ethically questionable casting decisions (ahem: Gary Oldman) that sparked controversy — and rightly so.
Ever felt horny on a plane, train or automobile? Experts explain why sexual arousal and travel often go hand in hand.
Just about every aspect of this office chair is adjustable: The lower back support, foot rest, head rest, height, angle of recline and more are easy to fine tune.
Tom Vitale recounts his time as his late friend's director and producer.
This guy plays guitar with 10 gloves on better than us with none.
Now that it's truly feeling like fall, anything that isn't flannel might as well not be in our closets.
Add it to the list of things adults under 40 are being blamed for.
Despite lawsuits and bannings, Alex Jones's raving and ranting are still working their way into the broadcast of the most prominent conservative media figure in the country: Tucker Carlson.
We're loving this award-winning pain relief product that's packed full of active ingredients like menthol and methyl salicylate.
Red Bull's RB7 Formula 1 race car zipped through the streets of NYC last week, from Wall Street to the FDR Drive along the East River.
Banksy's famous self-destructing painting just sold at auction for a record $25 million after selling for $1.4 million in 2018.
A cheeky dad pulls off the ultimate dad prank with the help of a friend.
Q-Anon conspiracy theories flourished during the pandemic. Now women are trying to get out and get their lives back, but lack the mental health resources.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
Just because you can't cook doesn't mean you can't make soothing food videos like the best of 'em.
The ideal cities to set up in are where cost of living is low, networking opportunities are high and internet is fast. Here are some of those places.
Is there such a thing as male menopause, commonly referred to as andropause? We look at the symptoms, treatments, causes and more.
Donald Trump has said a lot of screwy things, but Jimmy Kimmel thinks this latest quip may have taken the cake.
A lasting effect of this pandemic will be a revolution in worker expectations.
A Toyota Mirai has set an official Guinness World Record for the longest distance by a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle without refuelling. The 2021 Mirai achieved 845 miles on a single tank. Those with weak bladders, look away now.
It's a surprisingly delightful prank.
The app has created a space free of the problems that plague the rest of the Web, but only by leaving almost everybody out.
The mystique of the all-knowing, all-powerful football coach is fading away. That's a good thing for the sport.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains to Erin Burnett why he went on Joe Rogan's podcast and whether he felt he convinced the podcaster to get vaccinated.
San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate.
All the most delightfully vile Roy family barbs from the first two seasons of "Succession."
When the OceanXplorer found an anomaly on their radar, they decided to investigate it further.