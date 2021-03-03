👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

THERE IS NO BAD, ONLY YUM

80 diggs lifehacker.com

We are, as a society, obsessed with questions about whether an individual food is "good" or "bad" for us. But with the exception of things like poisonous mushrooms (which I would not classify as "food"), no food is bad for you.

J.K. ROWLING AIN'T GONNA LIKE THIS

58 diggs bloomberg.com

The next Harry Potter video game will allow players to customize their character's voice, body type and gender placement for the school dormitories, taking a stride toward inclusivity after several recent controversies stemming from comments by series creator J.K. Rowling that were seen as transphobic.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample