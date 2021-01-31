👋 Welcome to Digg

LET'S PLAY A GAMESTOP

cnn.com

Millions are now discovering the Reddit forum WallStreetBets for the first time, but this chaotic, meme-filled forum has been building momentum throughout the pandemic. Here's how WallStreetBets grew into an unprecedented force, capable of beating Wall Street at its own game.

merch.digg.com

Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon). Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.

'I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR 10 YEARS'

information.dk

He was born Linda, but ten years ago Daniel came out as a transgender man. He changed his name to Daniel Valter Jensen, got a new social security number and grew a full beard. Photographer Sigrid Nygaard and journalist Line Vaaben have followed him the year leading up to the important milestone of having his breasts removed.

TAKING IT FOR A SPIN

gq.com

It's become almost mandatory for politicians to flaunt their personal fitness, and the new president is no exception. But for Biden — and other septuagenarian gym rats in power — the symbolism plays a little differently.

LOOKING FOR LEADERS

hbr.org

Although two effective COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the United States and others hopefully will be available soon, it will probably take until sometime in mid to late 2021 for enough people to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity and for life to start returning to normal in the US.

