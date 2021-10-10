Was I Wrong To Ask All The Women In My Family To Leave My Wedding After They Showed Up Wearing White Dresses, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Was I Wrong To Ask All The Women In My Family To Leave My Wedding After They Showed Up Wearing White Dresses?

I M33 have a large family. Mostly aunts and female cousins aside from mom, stepmom, stepsister and grandmother … all those women I mentioned above are into teasing and joking. They've formed a unit (which I admit is kind of toxic) and they'd tease and roast every new woman that enters the family by marriage by setting up "tests" to see if they deserve to be part of the family. Or roast their looks and styles to the point of breaking confidence and self esteem down. Then after a few months of teasing they'd announce that they've finally welcomed them into the family. The newest member would join in on the teasing too which is crazy as my dad says. When I first introduced my then girlfriend now wife. I made it clear that I didn't want any of the women in the unit to come at her or harass her not even with a single word. They went behind my back and roasted her looks and job and I discovered they've been doing it on Facebook... My wedding was 2 weeks ago. There was talk about the women in the family wanting to pull a prank on my wife by wearing white and called it the "ultimate test" to see how my wife react. My brother warned me so I announced that if anyone of them showed up in white I'd have them kicked out including mom. They said this wasn't true and they'd never do such thing. But they showed up to my wedding one by one wearing white dresses and each an every one of them was told to leave after they tried giving excuses by either making scenes or getting the men involved… My wife was hurt beyond measure but the women in the family were pissed. my cousin blasted me on social media later saying I excluded all the women from the wedding because my wife was so insecure she couldn't handle another woman's presence at her wedding. I had an argument with them and mom berated me saying it was supposed to be a prank but I said they were taking it too far. Mom said I took it too far by kicking them out because they were trying to get reaction from my wife to see if she was one of those "bridzillas" and were going to change soon as prank was over but I ruined my own and entire wedding by reacting so aggressively. I stopped talking after she said I had to bring my wife and apologize. I haven't seen the lot of them in 2 weeks and they've excluded me from everything. WasITA for how I handled this?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that the letter writer was not the asshole. "[Y]our family is toxic and I am so sad for your wife that they would do that, but also so happy for her that she has a husband who will support her and have her back," one of them writes. Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Tell My Students It's Insufficiently Respectful To Sign Off Their Emails To Me With 'Best'?

As a part-time university professor, I have of late been receiving emails from students who use the closing salutations "Best" and "Best regards." A bit of research reveals that many websites do recommend use of these terms by students. Personally, I find these closings to be far too personal. They actually rankle me. One way to find alternatives to such terms is to examine advice on writing to judges. After all, we as professors are, in effect, judging students' mastery of a subject and assigning them a grade. You'd never sign a letter or an email to a judge using "Best" or "Best regards," or even "Regards." One would use "Respectfully," or similar terms. I find "Respectfully" or "Respectfully yours" far preferable to "Best," "All the best" or some such when writing to a professor. Moreover, a simple "Thank you" at the end of an email in which a student is asking for a meeting, or to revisit an assignment, etc., seems quite sufficient to me, and does not verge across the line into overfamiliarity. What do you think?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin rule that correspondence conventions are not meant to be taken literally. "But your request for thanks is premature," they write. "The writer can express appreciation, but only in the conditional tense — 'I would be very grateful if you would ...' — in case you do not comply." Read the rest of their answer.

Is It Legal For A Business Owner To Distribute Annual Bonuses Via A Poker Game?

Is it legal for my husband's boss to have his employees play poker to determine their bonuses? The backstory begins last winter, when a declaration was made by the owner of the company, "Michael," that Christmas poker would be played in the office! So Michael walks in like Santa Claus with thousands of dollars worth of quarters in his jolly sack, and the Hunger Games of bonuses ensues. Coworker was pitted against coworker, and they duked it out for coins. My husband is apparently decent at poker and came home with about a thousand bucks (yes, in quarters) and a few new video games that he will never play. Most others weren't so lucky, and the bottom people were given about $200 in consolation prizes, though they had worked there much longer than my husband. I suppose it feels different this year because last year he was new, and didn't even know if he had worked there long enough to merit any sort of bonus. But this year, he did some critical work for the company and was told he would get a big raise and bonus a few months ago. Then he was told that finances were tight for the company, so not to plan on any pay increases until next year. Now we find out that Michael used company money he could have used to compensate my husband on an extremely expensive poker prize for this year (a used Hummer). Does he have ground to stand on legally from this experience? And if it isn't, what do you do? File a report with the Better Business Bureau?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green informs the letter writer that it's not illegal to allocate bonuses based on arbitrary factors, as long as they're not related to gender, race, religion, or other protected classes. "I'd look at what the rest of your husband's experience has been with this employer," she writes, noting that the letter "suggests there's plenty in this work environment that's problematic beyond Hummergate, and that the poker game is just a symptom of the larger problems." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Friend I Won't Be Attending Her Women-Only Baby Shower Because It's Sexist?

I've been invited to a women-only baby shower and am conflicted about going. I was marginally OK with the women-only bridal shower, as my friend said it was women-only because her husband-to-be was stationed abroad, and she'd be sad to have her male friends there but not her husband-to-be. Now that she's pregnant and her husband is stationed in town, she's having a women-only baby shower "same as the bridal shower." She'd always seemed progressive, so I've been surprised by the binary gender division and the exclusion, and I'm tempted to RSVP saying no. I want to support my friend, but I don't want to support this gender-essentialist nonsense. Do I just send my regrets, or do I tell her why I'm not attending?

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux encourages the letter writer not to tell the friend why she's not attending. "Regardless of why your friend has made this choice, a women-only baby shower is not what is keeping the patriarchy alive," she writes. "Your friend is doing what marginalized people often do, which is creating a space exclusively for her and others like her, and there's no shame, regression, or gender violence in that." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Husband And His Adult Daughters To Stop Using Affectionate Nicknames With One Another?

My husband and I have been happily married for 10 years. This is a second marriage for both of us. We don't have children together, but my husband has grown daughters in their 50s from a previous marriage. Generally, we have good relationships with each other. My problem is, my husband still calls — and refers to — his daughters by their childhood nicknames, "Peanut" and "Poopsie." They reciprocate by calling him by silly names instead of "Dad" or "Father." Seeing these adult women reverting to childhood drives me up a wall. They talk and act like little girls and use baby talk with each other, too. I have shared with my husband more than once that this "innocent" nickname game keeps his daughters stuck in old childhood patterns, while keeping other family members out of the conversation. How would you suggest I handle this?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter writer to try a new tactic, since repeatedly bringing it up hasn't changed anything. "Arrange to visit with friends or schedule an activity you enjoy while your husband's 'girls' visit their daddy," she writes. "If you do, it may be less frustrating than trying to change them." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Stop Zoning Out Whenever I'm Not Interested In What People Are Telling Me?

It's been brought to my attention that I may not be the best listener. I zone out a lot when people talk to me about topics I don't find immediately interesting. It's really a subconscious thing. Then if they ask me a question about it, I am dumbfounded because I don't know what they were talking about. How can I become a better listener?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole encourages the letter writer to try active listening. "Literally lean in when people are talking and look them in the eye," she writes. "Pay close attention to whatever they are saying and ask clarifying questions." Read the rest of her answer.