Weak Old Babies, Wakanda For Italians, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, we're really grappling with what it means to be human, with all its burdens and its traumas. Here are just a few, in case you'd forgotten to worry about them. Bye!
- Gonna try this:
2. Legs are overrated tbh:
3. Every single time I have plans:
4. Haha!
5. Life is temporary, content is forever:
6. This tweet just dragged at least half of all college-aged dudes in America:
7. You think going to space is adventurous? Think again:
8. All newborns are kinda ugly ngl:
9. The facts of life:
10. Motion to enact every item on this list except #3, which feels unduly harsh:
Bonus tweet: wishing all Italian sports fans a very congratulations.
