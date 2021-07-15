Weak Old Babies, Wakanda For Italians, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we're really grappling with what it means to be human, with all its burdens and its traumas. Here are just a few, in case you'd forgotten to worry about them. Bye!

Gonna try this:

*too nervous to ask for emotional support*

man, it smells like wrongdog in here — Katie "Sex-Haver" St. Onge (@skatie420) July 9, 2021

2. Legs are overrated tbh:

What was the little mermaid so excited to be a human for??????? Taxes?????? — dj fuck (@eggshellfriend) July 11, 2021

3. Every single time I have plans:

Me getting ready to go out with friends because i promised them i'd go but i really don't feel like it pic.twitter.com/1akB4offB3 — ✨ (@thugfuIs) July 12, 2021

4. Haha!

I was about to fall asleep but then I remembered everything I've ever said out loud to other people — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) July 12, 2021

5. Life is temporary, content is forever:

imagining michelangelo standing before a block of marble and saying, "time to make content" — god's favorite (@lil_morgy) July 7, 2021

6. This tweet just dragged at least half of all college-aged dudes in America:

guy who does psychadelics and hallucinates for 12 hours just to come to the epiphany that he should wash his dishes — alright extremist (doomer era) (@rimeslikedimes) July 10, 2021

7. You think going to space is adventurous? Think again:

The Grateful Dead went deeper into space than any billionaire ever will and they did it damn nigh every night — Kent (Bodacious cowboy) (@kentdunne) July 13, 2021

8. All newborns are kinda ugly ngl:

said some terrible things about a coworker's newborn when she called it a "week old baby" and I thought we were roasting it — ceej (@ceejoyner) October 26, 2018

9. The facts of life:

10. Motion to enact every item on this list except #3, which feels unduly harsh:

in case anyone is starting fifth grade soon, this might help pic.twitter.com/zmkuXHZaWz — jamieloftus 🏂 (@jamieloftusHELP) July 13, 2021

Bonus tweet: wishing all Italian sports fans a very congratulations.

i know that staten island, wakanda for italians, is going crazy right now — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) July 12, 2021

