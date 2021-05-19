Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'BUREAUCRATIC HELL'
forbes.com

Unexploded World War II bombs, protests over trees, water and animal habitats, union scrutiny and a labor review have hindered Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory plans — but the biggest hurdle may come in the form of strict German regulations.

WEIRD FLEX, BUT OK
gizmodo.com

Even if you're obsessed with owning the latest and greatest tech, there's probably still an older gadget you still have a soft spot for. Maybe it's the original Game Boy, or a classic PDA? For Jan Rychter, it's a Hewlett-Packard HP-25 calculator, which they recently upgraded so it was compatible with at least one modern convenience: wireless charging.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x