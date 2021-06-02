Tucker Carlson Makes A Ridiculous Analogy Comparing Mask-Wearing To Segregation
Fox news personality Tucker Carlson declared on Tuesday that enforcing mask-wearing rules in public spaces is ushering in a "medical Jim Crow" era.
[Via Twitter]
Fox news personality Tucker Carlson declared on Tuesday that enforcing mask-wearing rules in public spaces is ushering in a "medical Jim Crow" era.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
So you're approaching 40. The realization that we're getting older isn't an easy pill to swallow. I've been a millennial therapist for nearly a decade, and the biggest theme I've seen emerge in the past few years among middle-aged millennials is the struggle to move forward from their biggest regrets in life.
Sometimes you just have to make a leap of faith.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"The Poles: Spy in The Wild 2" sheds light on what goes on when two male rivals fight over a female.
Studies show that exercise has numerous benefits, including some that may help fight the conditions of aging.
"For us, if a genocide is not the red line to boycott the Olympic Games, then nothing is."
California's bullet train was supposed to be a game changer. Here's how it became a cautionary tale of American infrastructure gone awry.
Jennette McCurdy, who played one of the main characters on "iCarly," won't be returning to the 2021 Paramount+ reboot.
Scientists unveiled how some drugs may have cleared many stages of the drug discovery and development process for reasons other than hitting their primary targets.
Anti-gay boaters got a serious dose of karma when their boat went down in flames after harassing a family flying an LGBTQ pride flag in Moses Lake, Washington.
This 1960 XK150 is the surest sign of the "rude health" of the collector car market.
It made headlines around the world: a New Jersey sandwich shop with a soaring stock price. Was it just speculation, or something stranger?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Pitchers are literally gluing their fingertips to the ball to create a spin, and umpires are making a stink about it.
Fox news personality Tucker Carlson declared on Tuesday that enforcing mask-wearing rules in public spaces is ushering in a "medical Jim Crow" era.
"I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity."
If you have a home full of plants, it can be hard to have friends reliably take care of them while you're gone. Plus, what if no one is available to come by every day to give your plants the specific care they need? Here are a few hacks that will keep your plants happy and healthy while you take time away.
A trip to the formerly Kink-owned Armory was like 'Adult Disneyland.'
Here's what happens when you drop a ball on the world's bounciest surface — a balloon stretched over a cup.
See the chaos of the internet in this ridiculously detailed world map.
One year after #BlackoutTuesday, where are the participating companies now?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
While staying at a Hilton in Ocean City, TikToker Josie Bowers noticed a jerry-rigged contraption was able to open her hotel door.
Watching the sunrise from the same park bench, every day, feels like his duty.
Father's Day, Fourth of July and any ol' summer weekend need some grilling to be at their best. Stock up on grilling gear now for hot grill summer.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost. It's already raised more than $6 million, so you won't want to miss out.
Looking for something to spice up your aesthetic? This LED-lit dynamic wooden wall map is easy to love.
How multiple factors prompted the deadly crash of First Air Flight 6560.
His return to the electoral battlefield this weekend is the kickoff for a summer of rally stops designed to keep his base engaged for the midterms — and any possible comeback bid.
Never were the words "don't look down" so fitting.
Jimmy Kimmel is perplexed by the former United States National Security Advisor's bonkers comments that a Myanmar-like coup should happen here at a QAnon conference.
Is it always a problem when two drinks becomes four or more drinks?
The demand that people with a platform "speak out" on every issue feels misdirected.
There's a specific reason why Apple made it's trademark headphones white.
A national green bank could be a game changer.
Don't get caught without somewhere to sit. This folding chair weighs just 4.4 pounds and even comes with a strap for easy travel.
Whittier, Alaska is one of the most unusual cities in America, where everyone lives in one building.
Three-dimensional human beings can't thrive in a one-dimensional space
Through access to information requests, public records and exclusive interviews, VICE World News has uncovered nearly 70 years of UFO cases involving the Canadian military.
In this 1987 video, John Moschitta, Jr., also know as the world's fastest talking man, demonstrates just how speedily he can talk.
Oil and gas giants are selling off their most-polluting operations to small private companies. Most manage to escape public scrutiny.
A statement signed today by more than 100 leading American scholars warns that as a result of recent state actions changing basic electoral procedures, our "entire democracy is at risk."
This thing is a true marvel in engineering in being able to survive the trip and still function.
Have you ever noticed two large "bulb" shaped canisters hanging off the rear axles of semi trucks? Here's what those are and how they work.
Some states now consider pornography to be a health threat. But stigmatizing porn can do more harm than good.
Only in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, do you see these things.
If they're badly cooked, you might end up tasting nature's Gushers.
As tempting as it is to tout the strength and composition of your relationship online in ways that seem specifically tailored to garner clout, please, I beg of you, do not.
Can anything stop the Lock Picking Lawyer? Shane Wighton gave it his best attempt in creating the most unpickable lock possible, and sent it to the mysterious YouTuber.