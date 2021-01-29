MSNBC's Brian Williams Jokingly Plays An 'Exclusive' Prank Clip Of Trump Meeting With House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
Brian Williams sure has a wicked sense of humor.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Brian Williams sure has a wicked sense of humor.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Also featuring when COVID is over, I am not smarter than… and Joe Biden signing executive orders.
The notorious 1998 flop could have derailed a promising career. But in hindsight, we can now see how it helped shape the remarkable performances he's given us since.
Jimmy Kimmel attempts to make sense of Marjorie Taylor Green being appointed onto the House Education and Labor committee.
Brian Williams sure has a wicked sense of humor.
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 single-shot vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% efficacy against severe disease, the company announced Friday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is even nuttier than previously believed.
There's something deeply satisfying about watching confectionery being made with such efficiency.
Oh Hello Again owner Kari Ferguson admits that in the two months the shop has been open, more than a few customers expressed confusion on entering the store.
Tired of dinner and a movie? Mix things up with this very sweet game for two.
Singer Tim Storms currently holds the Guinness World Records for "lowest note produced by a human." Here's how he sounds singing.
State Department emails redacted the former Secretary of State's preferred toppings, so we investigated.
Throughout her career Tyson refused to play drug addicts, prostitutes or maids, roles she thought demeaning to Black women. But when a good part came along she grabbed hold of it with tenacity.
Rowan Atkinson reflects on some of the most famous scenes he shot with his signature character.
Among all possible climate actions, recycling ranks pretty low in its impact.
Robinhood on Thursday restricted trading in thirteen equities, including GameStop and AMC Entertainment.
The Winklevoss Twins vehemently defend Redditors investing in GameStop as CNBC's "Squawk Alley" pundits attempt to push back.
Over the years, Apple has released quite a few watch faces with roots in history. Each one started as an iconic watch archetype and was remade to take advantage of the Apple Watch platform.
General Motors became the first big US automaker to announce it will produce only electric-powered passenger cars and SUVs by 2035.
Patients say the "Rock Doc" helped them like no one else could. Federal prosecutors say his "help" often amounted to dealing drugs for sex.
Maya takes a trip to a farm and interviews various animals with a teeny-tiny mic.
The ingredients in Subway's tuna are "not tuna and not fish," an attorney for the plaintiffs says.
Two weeks of activism and social media campaigning achieved what Mexican and international authorities didn't do in 11 years.
Photographer and scientist Nathan Myhrvold has developed a camera that captures snowflakes at a microscopic level never seen before.
The refractory period, the prolactin myth and other mysteries of a man's sex drive.
Someone will be left holding the bag.
The Robinhood app, which allows users to place trades on Nasdaq and the NYSE, are blocking searches of GameStop and other stocks favored on Reddit.
Some say it was STONKS who single-handedly brought back $AMC. Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon). Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
Tesla announced their new Tesla Model S. Here's how they changed the car.
By Tuesday morning, Claudia Conway was a trending topic on Twitter, and it wasn't the first time. Just days prior, she posted a series of TikTok videos documenting abuse by her mother. What's going on?
How a team of spies in Mexico got their hands on Russia's space secrets — and tried to change the course of the Cold War.
As Musk unveils a new Model S "Plaid +" with the quickest acceleration of any car in the world, we check in on Tesla's promises and how they've panned out.
Twitter continues to cope with pandemic life, pop culture, gender standards and class divides the way it always does: via jokes. Enjoy.
These are good questions. We have no good answers.
A victim shares the scary story of when a hacker took control of his internet-connected chastity cage.
In booting Trump, Twitter has seemingly realigned the political universe and shielded the new president from what surely would have been rabid attacks from his predecessor.
Hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman went on CNBC to decry the Reddit-fueled frenzy that's currently sending shockwaves through the trading markets.
After a Reddit-driven trading frenzy surrounding GameStop and other companies, Robinhood is being sued for removing the company from its app.
We knew Huskies were talkative. We had no idea Rottweilers were the same.
The "Friends" Super Bowl episode turns 25: Creators, writers and guest stars share never-before-told stories from the 1996 two-parter, "The One After the Superbowl."
One of the drivers in Oregon started "doing a happy dance in his seat when he finally believed we were actually going to give him a vaccine," according to a public health official.
Our eyes can't help but be drawn to the dildo left on the bookshelf.
With a never-before-seen passenger experience, Virgin Hyperloop promises speeds of up to 600 miles per hour, making a trip from LA to San Francisco in under 45 minutes.
Despite the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and a drop in the coronavirus infection rate, it's still important to follow coronavirus safety guidelines.
Charles Payne says Wall Street complaining about r/WallStreetBets is making him sick.
Winston Churchill once wrote, "We contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle." Wise words, as would be expected from such a man. But history is full of kings and governments who have tried just that, no matter how leaky the bucket.
The only masculine archetype to rival the alpha has a long and stupid history.
Matty Conrad shows you the ends and outs of shaping your beard like a boss.