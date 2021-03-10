Tony Hawk Had The Best Response To A Kid At A Skate Park Who Had No Idea Who He Was Talking To In This Viral Twitter Thread
Tony Hawk, perennially unrecognized celebrity, had one of his hilarious Twitter anecdotes go viral this week in a resurfaced screenshot.
In the tweet from 2019, Hawk told the story of how a kid at the skate park asked him if we was any good, to which the sports legend quipped, "sometimes."
The kid continued to pepper him with questions about whether he was a YouTuber or if he frequently traveled. Hawk continued to play it cool, responding "I'm just a skater and a dad."
He later told the kid his name was Tony which garnered the response, "Like Tony Hawk, haha."
Header photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/Matt Rogers