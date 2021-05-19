Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
This Woman Pranking Her Parents Into Reading Her Optometry School Acceptance Is The Most Wholesome Thing You'll Watch Today
'OH MY GOD!'
·Updated:

A crafty young woman fooled her parents into reading her acceptance into optometry school.

[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x