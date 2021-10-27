'Dune' Memes, 'I Said Yes' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got people reacting to "No Children" from The Mountain Goats going viral on TikTok, "Dune" memes and "I said yes" tweets.
3. 'No Children' Going Viral
The meme
The Mountain Goats are a modest indie band who've achieved great success. They've toured all over, sold and released a bunch of critically acclaimed records and have amassed a healthy collection of faithful followers. Now this little goat community is under threat, from Gen Z and younger TikTokers who're now just discovering a song about divorce and, well, no children, and the song has taken a new life of its own, spawning multiple performances in the style of the age-old interpretive dance genre. The guy who wrote the song has joked about it on stage, the old heads keep on arguing and at least it's safe to say that the young TikTokers have good taste in music.
Examples
Adwait Patil
2. 'I Said Yes'
The meme
Maybe it's just because people might be tired of the crowded wedding season this year, but this week a meme emerged on Twitter poking fun at the clichéd usage of "I said yes," a phrase often seen on social media posts when people get engaged. Instead of posting about marriage engagements, internet users instead began pairing the caption with other much more mundane or hilarious scenarios that people will say yes to in real life if they were asked. And of course, it's not a corny engagement announcement if you don't dress it up with a couple of diamond ring and heart emojis.
Examples
The format of the meme was simple yet irresistible enough that brands soon joined in the fun:
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. 'Dune' 2021 Memes
The meme
Denis Villeneuve's 2021 adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi novel "Dune" made a splash at the box office, netting $41 million over the weekend, securing a sequel and capturing the imagination of the internet — even if the plot stretched credulity.
The prevailing meme to be spawned from the film are memes captioning other famously desert movie scenes with "Dune (2021)."
Examples
And netizens also had a lot to say about the movie's, er, Oedipal overtones.
James Crugnale
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank evil celebs, "Check your kids' Halloween candy," Facebook's name change and unpopular opinions about "Batman."