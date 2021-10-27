'Dune' Memes, 'I Said Yes' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got people reacting to "No Children" from The Mountain Goats going viral on TikTok, "Dune" memes and "I said yes" tweets.

3. 'No Children' Going Viral

The meme

The Mountain Goats are a modest indie band who've achieved great success. They've toured all over, sold and released a bunch of critically acclaimed records and have amassed a healthy collection of faithful followers. Now this little goat community is under threat, from Gen Z and younger TikTokers who're now just discovering a song about divorce and, well, no children, and the song has taken a new life of its own, spawning multiple performances in the style of the age-old interpretive dance genre. The guy who wrote the song has joked about it on stage, the old heads keep on arguing and at least it's safe to say that the young TikTokers have good taste in music.



Examples



Since "No Children" is trending across social media platforms (!) here's @mountain_goats performing for my old Gothamist House series on a friend's rooftop in Queens https://t.co/KYF7Adb1jI pic.twitter.com/pELnBFSCZj — Jen Carlson (@jenist) October 26, 2021

okay but have they considered the reason why teens are all about no children is because they are drowning. and there's no sign of land. you are coming down with me. hand in unlo pic.twitter.com/rWsRbHDsIf — laney || 🥑🥓🧀👩‍🍳🥖🍇🍭 (@caramelindarox) October 26, 2021

Ngl The Mountain Goats' "No Children" becoming a smash tiktok hit gives me hope for whatever tf i be doing — nat "cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate" puff (@LeftAtLondon) October 23, 2021

it was always just a matter of time before the children found out about No Children pic.twitter.com/sU5RiunaJU — a little bit of sandra in the sun (@tweeter_daddy) October 26, 2021

No Children surpassing This Year as the most played TMG on Spotify feels symbolic of some larger shift in consciousness... we have all collectively gone "joker mode" — Swamp Hag 🦟 (@mulberrythief) October 26, 2021

guy trying desperately not to gatekeep no children — arden || cunt of monte cristo (@erasermulaney) October 26, 2021

taking every molecule of restraint in my body to not be a total hipster about No Children going viral https://t.co/9eLBZxaZ5K — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) October 26, 2021

https://twitter.com/seasaltstars/status/1453041193282162688?s=20

JUST ANNOUNCED No Children pic.twitter.com/2c2k9D5ZwC — LoveToast (@Iovetoast) October 26, 2021

Adwait Patil

2. 'I Said Yes'

The meme

Maybe it's just because people might be tired of the crowded wedding season this year, but this week a meme emerged on Twitter poking fun at the clichéd usage of "I said yes," a phrase often seen on social media posts when people get engaged. Instead of posting about marriage engagements, internet users instead began pairing the caption with other much more mundane or hilarious scenarios that people will say yes to in real life if they were asked. And of course, it's not a corny engagement announcement if you don't dress it up with a couple of diamond ring and heart emojis.



Examples

GUYS, I SAID YES!!! 💗💗😭😭🥺🥺💍💍💍 someone asked me if i am too tired of being a medtech student — ♡ (@medtechtwts) October 26, 2021

I SAID YES!!! 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💖💖💖💍💍💍💍💍 someone asked me if i was feeling sad!! — trash jones (@jzux) October 24, 2021

I SAID YES!!! 😍😍😍💍💍💍💍🥰🥰someone asked me a question and I didn't hear what they said 💕 — 🔮mikghoulery👻 IS LIVE (@mikfoolery) October 26, 2021

I SAID YES!!!!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍

somebody asked if i had crippling depression — META PCs (@METAPCs) October 26, 2021

I SAID YES 💍💍💍💕💕💕🥰🥰🥰👹👹👹 my wizard friend asked if i can take my uncles ring to mordor — anna 🏹 (@myelessar) October 26, 2021

The format of the meme was simple yet irresistible enough that brands soon joined in the fun:

I SAID YES!!! 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💖💖💖💍💍💍💍💍 someone asked me if I spent 10 hours on TikTok today and did nothing else!! — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) October 27, 2021

I SAID YES!!! 😍😍❤❤❤💖💖💍💍💍💍💍 someone asked me if I regret getting a cart instead of a basket!! — Target (@Target) October 27, 2021

WE SAID YES!!!! 💚💚💚 💍💍💍 Someone asked if we're always horny on main. — Hulu (@hulu) October 25, 2021

i said YES! 🧡🧡🧡💍💍💍a stranger online asked if they were the asshole 😩 — Reddit (@Reddit) October 26, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. 'Dune' 2021 Memes

The meme

Denis Villeneuve's 2021 adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi novel "Dune" made a splash at the box office, netting $41 million over the weekend, securing a sequel and capturing the imagination of the internet — even if the plot stretched credulity.

Dune: "People use space drugs to travel through space and gain super powers"



Me: "Alright"



Dune: "Space drugs are only on a dirt planet with giant worms and also the new space messiah"



Me: "Pretty reasonable"



Dune: "There's a character named Duncan Idaho"



Me: "okay hold on — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 24, 2021

The prevailing meme to be spawned from the film are memes captioning other famously desert movie scenes with "Dune (2021)."



Examples



Dune (2021) pic.twitter.com/YvREpmZ3BF — Village of the Adamned (@Browtweaten) October 26, 2021

This is actually a scene from #Dune pic.twitter.com/25QH2zMkwF — ✨ FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) October 22, 2021

yeah thanks Dune but I liked it better when it was called pic.twitter.com/CVqpQ1xiFN — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 22, 2021

And netizens also had a lot to say about the movie's, er, Oedipal overtones.

The last 20 minutes of #Dune pic.twitter.com/rtoq8ItMmH — The Bye Bye Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) October 22, 2021

James Crugnale

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank evil celebs, "Check your kids' Halloween candy," Facebook's name change and unpopular opinions about "Batman."