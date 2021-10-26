Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
This Reddit Thread Of The Most Useless Things They Teach You In School Will Have You Rethinking Your Childhood Education
Have you ever looked back on your childhood education and questioned some of the things you were taught in school?

In a viral thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors are recalling some of the outdated, erroneous or bizarre things they learned during their time in primary and secondary schools and many of the responses are astonishing. (And boy, do we feel bad for the kids who were taught how to use AOL.)

Here are a few of our favorite responses from the thread.

What's the most useless thing they teach in school? from AskReddit
Comment from discussion dumbinternetstuff's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

The Tongue/Taste Map

Comment from discussion Ravensqueak's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion 18650batteries's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion Seamonkey79's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

Double Spacing After Punctuation

Comment from discussion fzero127's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion Freakin_A's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion ShakethatYam's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

That Columbus Thought The Earth Was Round

Comment from discussion High_5's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion Reddit_Fool's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion TheTurfinator's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

Playing Hot Cross Buns On The Recorder

Comment from discussion Plenty-Letterhead780's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion DreadedHaxorus's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion Slappy_G's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

Cursive Writing

Comment from discussion onthetrn's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion Zkenny13's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion thiccclol's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

The Food Pyramid

Comment from discussion BigSmirky's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion sylbug's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion Leevilstoeoe's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion keepitrefrigerated's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

The Pledge Of Allegiance

Comment from discussion HomelessCosmonaut's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

Square Dancing

Comment from discussion ZappaLlamaGamma's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion DesertTripper's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion Scrappy_Larue's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion Dapper-Dance5549's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

Duck And Cover

Comment from discussion Herpa_Derpa_Island's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion GabberZZ's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

'The Bell Doesn't Dismiss You, I Do'

Comment from discussion SweaterZach's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion wizards_fix_pls's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion JeromesDream's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

How To Use An Abacus

Comment from discussion MispelledPuzlePiece's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion OnlyShorts's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion ChefBoyAreWeFucked's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

Abstinence Only Sex Ed

Comment from discussion Ghostspider1989's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion ThePersnicketyBitch's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".
Comment from discussion ThinTwo1's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

How To Use AOL

Comment from discussion Dwath's comment from discussion "What's the most useless thing they teach in school?".

[Read more of the most useless things learned in school at r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

