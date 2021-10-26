This Reddit Thread Of The Most Useless Things They Teach You In School Will Have You Rethinking Your Childhood Education
Have you ever looked back on your childhood education and questioned some of the things you were taught in school?
In a viral thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors are recalling some of the outdated, erroneous or bizarre things they learned during their time in primary and secondary schools and many of the responses are astonishing. (And boy, do we feel bad for the kids who were taught how to use AOL.)
Here are a few of our favorite responses from the thread.
The Tongue/Taste Map
Double Spacing After Punctuation
That Columbus Thought The Earth Was Round
Playing Hot Cross Buns On The Recorder
Cursive Writing
The Food Pyramid
The Pledge Of Allegiance
Square Dancing
Duck And Cover
'The Bell Doesn't Dismiss You, I Do'
How To Use An Abacus
Abstinence Only Sex Ed
How To Use AOL
[Read more of the most useless things learned in school at r/AskReddit]