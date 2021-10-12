This Reddit Thread Of The Most Useful Websites That Most People Might Not Know About Will Make You Fall Down The Ultimate Internet Rabbit Hole

Despite the fact that the World Wide Web comprises 1.88 billion websites, with the rise of social media, it can sometimes feel like we use just five of them.

Redditor u/SauloJr quizzed the r/AskReddit community about the most useful unknown websites that they wished more people knew about, and netizens enthusiastically offered some of their favorite lesser-known fruits of the web.

Here are a few of the most interesting responses.

justtherecipe.com Paste the URL to any recipe, click submit, and it'll return literally JUST the recipe- no ads, no life story of the writer, no nothing EXCEPT the recipe. EDIT: In response to the feedback about using services like this to get past ads- yes, I totally understand that it's technically stealing. Here's my reasoning.

I don't do it with every recipe, just the really egregious ones (some will automatically scroll you back to the top of the page if you lock your phone). The alternative to bypassing ads and preamble, is closing the page and looking for another recipe. I'm not going to run myself through a gauntlet of bullshit just to make chicken nuggets. I'll find another source that found a healthy balance for ad space. I will accept ads if they aren't intrusive/obnoxious or worse. If content creators want to run ads, great, no problem with that at all, but they should consider the user experience with how those ads are implemented into their content. —

