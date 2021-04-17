Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
This Reddit Thread Of Adult Problems That Nobody Warned You About As A Kid Will Give You A Cold Dose Of Reality
NO ONE TOLD YOU LIFE WAS GONNA BE THIS WAY
·Updated:

Have you ever thought back to your high school years and wondered why certain things were never taught? We spend months memorizing algebraic equations and the periodic table, but there's some other important things that they forget to tell us when we get older.

Redditor cracksandcrevices asked the r/AskReddit community about some of the biggest adult problems that nobody warned them about and many fellow Redditors volunteered a litany of issues they ran into that completely caught them off-guard. Some of the problems people were ambushed by were quite dark. Here are a few of our favorite answers from the thread.

What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for? from AskReddit

Aging Parents

Comment from discussion invbankingdouchebag's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion That-1-Red-Shirt's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion thelibrarina's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion animeniak's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion petieelizabeth1961's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

Realizing Adults Are So Childish

Comment from discussion pfojes's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion eddyathome's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion bog_hippie's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion l00pee's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

Your Body Hurts All The Time

Comment from discussion amandaMidge's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion chassisgator's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion trogdoooooooooooor's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion pinkkittenfur's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

You're Tired All The Time

Comment from discussion TomPerezzz's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion KvltDrummer's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

You're Always Cleaning

Comment from discussion Sn00dlerr's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

You Always Have To Do Laundry

Comment from discussion Runbunnierun's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

Bills, Bills, Bills

Comment from discussion Zealousideal_Hand693's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

Your Responsibilities Pile Up

Comment from discussion irishgalthrowaway_'s comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion littlelorax's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion irishgalthrowaway_'s comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

Realizing How Hard It Is To Keep/Make Friends

Comment from discussion kgold0's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion ctsom's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

Realizing How Hard It Is To Manage Finances

Comment from discussion OverlordBrandon's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".
Comment from discussion MagicSPA's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

Realizing How Hard It Is To Feed Yourself

Comment from discussion _mimasa's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

Realizing How Quick Vegetables Go Bad

Comment from discussion 2facedSquid's comment from discussion "What is an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?".

[Read more about the biggest problems people were unprepared for as an adult at r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

What A Lifelong Jeep Owner Thinks Of The Toyota Land Cruiser After Buying One Sight Unseen And Completing A 2,000 Mile Road Trip
CRUISIN' USA
jalopnik.com

I've loved Jeeps since I was a kid. I studied engineering just so I could help design the new Jeep Wrangler, and I currently own enough Jeeps to where the city I live in is complaining. I'd never owned a Toyota until a few months back, when a reader offered to sell me her 100 Series Land Cruiser. I bought it. Here's what I think of the legendary off-road vehicle after driving it across the country.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x