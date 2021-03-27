👋 Welcome to Digg

This Reddit Thread About How To Make Friends As An Adult If You Don't Drink Might Make You The Most Popular Person In Town
HOW TO WIN FRIENDS AND INFLUENCE PEOPLE

· Updated:

Making friends as an adult is hard enough without the additional challenge of being alcohol-free. Redditor qwertyband reached out to r/AskReddit for suggestions on making friends without being a drinker, and the community was more than willing to oblige, enthusiastically offering numerous ideas. Here are a few of the best responses.

How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink? from AskReddit

Get A Dog

Comment from discussion scrappycoco2494's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".
Comment from discussion bingybunny's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Take Classes

Comment from discussion LasRua's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Meet People At The Gym/Or Yoga

Comment from discussion Sunlight72's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Learn Brazilian Jujitsu

Comment from discussion swe3nytodd's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".
Comment from discussion groggs's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Make Friends On The Slowly App

Comment from discussion vivalnii's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Find An Activity Partner

Comment from discussion MyPeeSacIsFull's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Join A Rock Climbing Gym

Comment from discussion Lynx_Best's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Volunteer

Comment from discussion chickenofsoul's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Never Eat Lunch Alone

Comment from discussion eraser_dust's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Dungeons And Dragons

Comment from discussion ThirdStrike333's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".
Comment from discussion banginthedead's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Join A Sports League

Comment from discussion _Chemistry_'s comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".
Comment from discussion Pakislav's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Get A Motorcycle

Comment from discussion iwatchppldie's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".
Comment from discussion mexicanstormtrooper's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".
Comment from discussion GaryOak37's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

Pick Up Some New Hobbies

Comment from discussion NoodleofDeath's comment from discussion "How the F do you make friends as an adult if you don't drink?".

[Read more about making new friends without drinking at r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

