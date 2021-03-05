This Plot Description For A Short Film Made To Sell 432 Park, A Luxury New York High-Rise, Is Just Plain Ridiculous
According to The New York Times, it took $1 million to film and the short head-scratchingly included cameos from tightrope walker Philippe Petit and characters like King Kong, Al Capone and silent movie star Anna May Wong.
A new New York Times article this year reported that 432 Park Avenue, a nearly 1,400-foot tower, is currently suffering through multiple issues such as water damage, creaky walls and elevator malfunctions.
[Via TikTok]