This Old Clip Of Ryan Reynolds Explaining How Much He Loves His Daughter, To The Expense Of Blake Lively, Is Still Wonderfully Savage
This excerpt from Reynolds' 2015 interview with David Letterman still makes us laugh aloud.
[Via TikTok]
An industry that has long touted its equity and progressive values is finally being forced to address its 'white dudes with beards' problem.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Belinda Carr explains why everyone needs to take the videos about 3D printing concrete houses with a huge grain of salt.
How many countries can you access without a visa?
Everybody's favorite goofball super hero squad is getting their very own action-adventure game, and pre-orders come with a digital comic and in-game outfits.
When you can't see anything but the dog's tail, that's a deep hole, my friend.
The new social network founded by former President Trump may violate the terms of use of the software on which it is based.
Experts want to use VR to teach abusers empathy toward others.
The volcano eruption on the island of La Palma was so powerful that it made the movement of two giant boulders look easy.
The view from being a "list-maker."
Coastal living, board games, not eating hot dogs: tt's all in here. We've compiled 100 tips and tricks for cracking the century mark, from dietary tips to fitness advice to the 25 things you should absolutely avoid.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's the DIY boat content we've all been waiting for.
Is this a red flag?
Jon Stewart recalls the infamous time he brought out Dave Attell dressed as Adolph Hitler on his show, a moment he considered one of the biggest mistakes of his broadcasting career.
This week, we've also got "Check your kids' Halloween candy" and Facebook's name change.
Scientists don't want you to be going out right now. But if you must…
The first trailer for "Unchartered," an adventure film based on the eponymous video game series stars Wahlberg, Holland, Antonio Banderas and more.
As television gained popularity in the mid-20th century, so too did the talk show: a holdover from the radio era that offered the masses access to celebrities, thought-provoking discussions on social issues, and more.
Redditor u/SmokeAndCannon asked the r/AskReddit community about the biggest asshole post from r/AITA, and users enthusiastically listed off some of the greatest hits from the history of the forum.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
In honor of Carrie Fisher's birthday, here's a clip of Simon Pegg sharing a unforgettable moment with the Princess Leia actress on the "Star Wars: Episode IV – The Force Awakens" set.
Between its custom Tensor chip, improved cameras, new software, and a starting price of just $599, Google is throwing everything it has at Apple and Samsung.
Whiskey, cigars, red meat — everybody has a vice. Thankfully, those vices make gift giving a whole lot easier.
Back in July, Derek Muller from Vertasium published a video entitled "Why You Should Want Driverless Cars On Roads Now," which sang the praises of the Waymo self-driving car. The only problem was the video left out an extremely important fact.
The singer's latest album, "Star-Crossed," will not be eligible for a Best Country Album Grammy nomination — even as one of its tracks is a contender for Best Country Song.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
They were unfortunately too late to stop her from unleashing that "Imagine" video on the world. "Red Notice" is coming to theaters and Netflix in November.
He could pull the trigger if he doesn't get his way on the Build Back Better bill.
There's nothing more satisfying than a scary story — especially in spooky season. Here are nine genius works of horror to read this fall.
Dads Against Predators claims to be keeping communities safe. But is there a cost?
We're working more hours than ever, whether a late-night email or an early call. How did all these unpaid hours become part of the job?
Better safe than sorry, we guess.
In 1980, I became aware of the danger facing the last Atlantic City Steel Pier diving horse, Gamal. I bought him at auction to save his life, and kept him for the rest of my life — something that, in the process, changed my life, too.
Made in Canada, these vegan cold process soaps feel silky smooth and smell incredible.
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill gives an eye-opening demonstration about the objects you can see inside your eyeball. And it might change the way you see things forever.
A conservative political commentator is being slammed for racist remarks targeting veteran Bay Area TV news reporter Betty Yu.
Chuck attempts to shock the world on America's greatest gameshow -featuring special guest Drew Carey!
"Months of getting to know this guy, getting deep with him, getting personal with him — out the door."
An extraordinarily in-depth analysis of why the Concorde crashed in 2000.
The Oracle of Omaha loves a cash flow-producing business. Here are his favorites.
I am really confused and embarrassed about not being able to perform, and am worried there is something wrong with me
Pardon our geography ignorance.
The largest online forum to celebrate quitting your job is growing faster than ever.
Facebook by any other name is still Facebook, and does not smell any sweeter. Good luck with this one, Zuck.
If you want to train your body properly, make sure you're training in the right zones.
As the German army marched across France, Aristides de Sousa Mendes faced a choice: obey his government or follow his conscience—and risk everything.
Modding games is a pretty common process across genres, but the fans around NCAA Football have given the defunct franchise something most sports games don't get: longevity.