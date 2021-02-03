This Is What A Quarter-Life Crisis Looks Like
"The more that I think about it, the more I want my plants at my wedding."
[Via TikTok]
Our climate models could be missing something big.
432 Park, one of the wealthiest addresses in the world, faces some significant design problems, and other luxury high-rises may share its fate.
Here are some small things that you should be aware of if you don't want to commit a social faux pas.
Ashley Vanderbilt explains to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan how she finally came to grips with reality and how Donald Trump could have done more to help.
More and more people were getting sick, and there was no clear cause for the symptoms.
Spoiler: it's quite a lot of difference.
Here's some pro tips for getting your car out the snow as fast as possible without injury.
Black ensembles like "Ma Rainey" and "Da 5 Bloods" were shut out of the drama-film category, while "I May Destroy You" was snubbed on the TV front.
Why are thousands of luxury supercars being abandoned in Dubai each year?
"When you lift wages for women, who would be the majority of those getting a raise, that helps to shrink race and gender wage gaps."
The Markup found several vendors selling high-capacity ammunition magazines and firearm accessories on Etsy.
Vlad Tenev has incited the fury of the trading app's fans amid a stock market frenzy. His lack of preparedness on nuts-and-bolts issues was part of a pattern, former employees and analysts said.
There's no evidence that any of the current COVID-19 vaccines can completely stop people from being infected — and this has implications for our prospects of achieving herd immunity.
Street performer shatnershairpiece was performing "La Grange" when a young little girl joyfully joined in.
Swedish filmmaker Ninja Thyberg opens up to Marlow Stern about "Pleasure," her feature directorial debut centered on a young woman navigating the adult industry.
Epic internet pranks just don't get the attention they used to.
Here's a detailed explanation about why corporate art styles like the ones portrayed in the Grubhub ad feel fake.
An Ebola outbreak and a few false leads slowed a 15-year search for bacteria that attack the nerves and gut.
If we have to hear "What's up, guys" as an opener again, we're going to scream.
Private detective John DeMarr allegedly staged his own disappearance after making millions off a cryptocurrency endorsed by martial artist Steven Seagal.
And it's located on its own private Caribbean island.
This is a case of two wheels being definitely better than one.
Feeling tired in the afternoon is natural, and some people are taking advantage of working at home to nap. But there are pros and cons to enjoying a bit of shut-eye.
Women's advancement was always tenuous.
If a voting machine company has threatened your TV network with legal action, maybe don't bring on the guy who keeps peddling voting machine conspiracy theories.
The past year has offered a glimpse of the nowhere-everywhere future of work, and it isn't optimistic for big cities.
The mechanics at Garage 54 fit car tires with airbags to see how much damage they cause when activated.
Reddit investors are not new populists descended from the radicals of Occupy Wall Street.
Whether it's a newfound disdain for modern appliances or a kindred connection with songs about baked goods, we may have moved from panic to boredom to just plain weirdness since COVID-19 upended our normal lives. Or we could be relaxing into our authentic selves.
Statler, the oldest living fruit bat in captivity, loves to "fly" around with the assistance of a care taker at the World Bat Sanctuary in Texas.
Keep yourself from slouching all day. Use this posture trainer alongside the Upright app, and you might just be able to relieve some serious discomfort.
The spot after the big game is prime real estate. Some series capitalize on it; others wilt in the spotlight.
When caught red-handed, just pretend to sleep and deny everything.
With $80 billion Snowflake, the biggest software IPO ever, he's rewritten the playbook.
Joe DiMeo had the surgery in New York in August. It was only the third one ever tried — and the first that appears to have been a success.
If you want couples to disperse in a restaurant, here's a simple trick.
The 2021 Golden Globes will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on February 28.
"TFW you learn that Myanmar's military can't come over to arrest your politicians, too."
Sometimes real life is more entertaining than anything Netflix can offer.
How a member of a breakaway Mormon sect teamed up with a Lambo-driving, hard-partying tycoon to bilk the government for hundreds of millions of dollars.
Author Catie Disabato is my ex-girlfriend. Unlike her "U Up?" protagonist Eve and her ex Bea, Catie and I are on good terms. I talk to her about her new novel.
SpaceX's Starship rocket launched successfully on Tuesday but exploded after attempting to land.
In some respects, it's easy to make direct comparisons between the three vaccines; in others, it's more complicated.
COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Wyoming's Teton County, the wealthiest in the US. But the rich are still skiing at Jackson Hole.
It's so surreal to watch this video of Jeff Bezos from more than 20 years ago.