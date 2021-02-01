This Is How Bad Parking A Car Is In Chicago In A Nutshell
Welcome to the wild world of street parking.
[Via TikTok]
We know it's terrible for society. But it's also a terribly run company.
The site in Bordentown once harbored Joseph Bonaparte, a former king. A new partnership has ensured that its history won't be forgotten.
Usually for this session, the two people are supposed to play "Truth or Drink," but this two people went all in on the truthfulness.
The YouTube channel Kara and Nate set out to find out just how much of a difference $100,000 would make in terms of a Sprinter van.
For Luke Scarmazzo, who is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for operating a medical cannabis dispensary in California, the inauguration confirmed that he would not be granted his freedom, despite him being told that he would be pardoned just a day prior.
The largest international study of the physiology of death to date shows that death is "more of a continuum than the flipping of a switch."
The story is the same, from the day-care panics to QAnon: it's not about the kids. It's about fears of social change.
TikToker Dad Dancer has a series of videos that's meant to to irk people with how unsatisfying they are. We're here to say he succeeded.
A Buenos Aires hacker haven produced some of Argentina's most valuable crypto companies. Then it suddenly disappeared.
The new doc "Misha and the Wolves," premiering at Sundance, examines the case of Misha Defonseca, a woman whose bestselling Holocaust memoir turned out to be bogus. [Spoilers]
"Ask yourself: would your time spent staring at Robinhood be better spent somewhere else? That's the real capital destruction taken place here."
Right now, TurboTax Deluxe with both federal and state capabilities is 33 percent off at Amazon.
A helpful breakdown of Aleksander Bolshunov's clash with Joni Mäki during a World Cup relay.
Can we do more as individuals to help slow the spread of coronavirus? We ask the experts
What and how much we eat isn't the only important thing when it comes to healthy nutrition. Timing seems to matter, too.
This could have ended very badly. But fortunately, the parachuter was able to avert disaster.
Don't try to change someone else's mind. Instead, help them find their own motivation to change.
On the sordid, life-affirming business of being a member of r/WallStreetBets.
According to Wirecutter, this door lock is "extremely pick-resistant." That is sadly not the case.
"They're manipulating people's behavior," the Apple CEO tells GQ in a frank conversation about his hope that Apple's new privacy initiatives will help solve some of the internet's scariest problems.
After Redditors drove the stock for GameStop into the stratosphere, there was a lot of upset Wall Street folks on CNBC.
Tesla posted its first full year of net income in 2020 — but not because of sales to its customers.
Despite primarily sticking to the PC platform though, Musk has now revealed the one gaming franchise that he's willing to break ranks to play on consoles.
Telmo designed and built this rotating micro cabin which has the ability to rotate 360-degrees, giving you a dynamic way to interact with space.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Manson's representatives, who were not immediately available for comment, have "categorically denied" similar accusations in the past.
Humans shouldn't be the only ones enjoying the pleasure of sledding.
One of the most important surveillance centers on US soil is a big, windowless box in lower Manhattan.
Part of the game's ubiquity is down to the fact you really couldn't get near an arcade in those days and not hear The Offspring's Dexter Holland belting out the chorus to "All I Want."
Eitan Bernath makes a ton of food content on YouTube and TikTok. A fan challenged him to deep-fry water and he kind of pulled it off.
In a pandemic still rife with uncertainty, NFL players who spent their seasons sitting out have experienced grief, joy and confusion — but not regret.
"When I say 'experts' in air quotes, it sounds like I'm saying I don't really trust the experts," Governor Andrew Cuomo said of pandemic policies. "Because I don't."
Chanel the dog and Cytopia the horse are two unlikely friends.
The heavy losses comes as retail investors piled into popular hedge fund short targets, including the struggling video game retailer.
If you're looking to take healthy eating seriously in the new year, "The How Not to Die Cookbook" will certainly help things along. Just remember that personal nutrition is complicated, and it's always worth talking to a professional about your specific needs.
YouTuber The Action Lab has previously painted painted rooms with the darkest and brightest paint. Now he's back with a room built only using mirrors.
Peacock's addition of the WWE and HBO's green-lighting of another "Game of Thrones" spinoff are big splashes, ones that also underscore just how far they have to go before challenging Netflix.
Looks like it's no more Mr. Nice Guy.
Mei Xiang and Tian Tian enjoy sliding and somersaulting in the snow.
Rising numbers of women are getting mixed up in the powder cocaine and crack trade. But for most, it's an act of desperation.
"Any time you can buy real estate in SF, you do it."
Everything about this video, from the wording to the frozen smile at the end, is perfect.
Stories from one of the coldest watering holes in America.
Millions are now discovering the Reddit forum WallStreetBets for the first time, but this chaotic, meme-filled forum has been building momentum throughout the pandemic. Here's how WallStreetBets grew into an unprecedented force, capable of beating Wall Street at its own game.
In videos posted on Twitter, cyclists are enjoying biking on frozen fjords near Oslo, Norway.