This Guy Turned His Hair Into A Permanent Hat, And It's… Something
No, no, it looks great! Just out of curiosity, can you, um, undo this?
[Via TikTok]
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
He played himself.
Unless carefully designed, pandemic office culture risks hurting the least experienced workers in our organizations.
This week's characters include a financial news website that claimed "average Americans" were paying $90 for a bottle of wine, a woman who posted the worst Thanksgiving delicacy imaginable and more.
I will get to sleep early; I will warm up adequately. I will not let a bunch of children trick me into a sprinting start.
We did not see this coming — and neither did she.
A Houston socialite was accused of plotting her husband's murder—and of having an affair with her nephew. But Candace Mossler was only getting started.
We're big fans of Calvins, so we're stocking up on undies while they're discounted.
A toy cactus has been pulled from Walmart's shelves after people realized what it was actually singing.
No matter how chill your Thanksgiving was, the fact remains that something about Thanksgiving weekend makes us all go absolutely insane. Observe.
The trial of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to include emails about her connections to "powerful men," prosecutors said.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A hilarious reimagining of Timothée Chalamet's lines from the sci-fi epic.
Dreaming of paradise under the moons of Mars.
It's a question that has vexed humankind for generations, but back in 2011, Utah State University students Jesse Budd and Patrick Romero came the closest in answering it.
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for Christmas.
"Fight Club" is so explicit about its provocations that they graduate from subtext to subject, with mixed if vivid results.
Adam Ragusea tackles the culturally-charged issue of whether you should rinse your rice and talks to experts about the benefits.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone whose husband hired a PI to investigate them before marriage, a person wondering about exclamation points in work emails and more.
As they say, it's tough to make predictions, especially about the future — but it appears a duo of futurologists made some extraordinary prognostications about the world that, as it turns out, were nearly dead on.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Judge Bruce Schroeder rubbed some people the wrong way during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial but was he actually being unfair? LegalEagle Devin Stone explains why you might've been too quick to judge his handling of the case.
The 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," quite possibly the most famous movie of all time, had a notoriously messy production.
Unless you've got untold riches, you're probably shopping on a budget like the rest of us. Secret Santas, that uncle you barely know and even the in-laws need gifts that won't break the bank, right?
Convinced that daily oil massages can help them grow from an AA to a DD, women are following the advice of a mysterious man who claims to hold the secrets to non-surgical breast enhancement.
Rob Dobi called up "Life with Liz," a conservative radio talk show on WSMN 1590 in Nashua, New Hampshire and made a seemingly profound comment filled with as many punk band references as he could think of and the commentators seemed really impressed.
Top-rated jackets, sleek barware, comfy slippers and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is a mainstay of basic cable — and a rallying cry for a country that is losing touch with itself.
I didn't know where the original had wound up, so I went in search of my own.
It's tough to shop for somebody who likes to have the best of everything, so we've done the legwork for you. Here are our suggestions for fancy gifts that he probably doesn't already own.
45 years ago, Paul Simon walked onto the stage of "Saturday Night Live" dressed as a Thanksgiving Day Turkey to sing "Still Crazy After All These Years." It's still one of the show's most legendary skits.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
Despite being one of the most developed nations in the world, Germany's medical system is on the brink of collapse from the fourth pandemic wave.
"'Oh, so it isn't all just in my head,' I thought. 'Everyone really is judging me because of my weight gain.'"
One said Dave Chappelle was a 'bigot' for his comedy special, while another called him 'very kind'
People are remembering the time Russell Brand pushed the envelope a little too far at this Hugo Boss sponsored show after he reminded people they clothed the Nazis during World War II and got himself ejected from the proceedings.
This week, we've also got the fictional character crypto graph and the image of two guys on a bus.
The Berkeley Pit, a former copper mine that's become a toxic lake, is deadly to birds. Here's how Mark Mariano, a waterfowl protection specialist, is tasked with scaring them away.
Thanksgiving can be a challenging holiday for many but at least you weren't responsible for trying to hold up an inflatable purple dinosaur against 43 mile per hour winds.
Donald Trump was awarded an honorary black belt title in taekwondo over the weekend at Mar-a-Lago from World Taekwondo Academy president Lee Dong-seop. But the internet was completely fixated on an unusual object observed in Trump's office.
Santa finds love in this Norwegian postal service ad.
Who wants such a nondescript car? A lot of buyers, actually.
"The Office" is currently regarded as one of the most popular television shows in history, but that wasn't always the case.
Twitch streamer Ovilee May was bantering with Mike Shinoda, from Linkin Park, at a video game premier and had no idea who he was until Shindoa introduced himself on the mic — sending May into a brief meltdown.
Dan Tyminski, bluegrass legend fron Alison Krauss's band Union Station, performs a nearly flawless rendition of his signature song.
What's scarier about "The Humans": the haunting sounds and possibly lurking creatures? Or an anxious family trying to get along at Thanksgiving?
This is the most comprehensive definition of the job we've heard.