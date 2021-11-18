Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
KYLE LIKE YOU MEAN IT
·Updated:

Do you know who supplies advertising and cutouts to businesses? As it turns out, neither do the businesses — or at least not the employees of this Kum & Go gas station convenience store, who didn't blink an eye when Kyle Scheele brought in a giant poster of himself and stationed it in the shop.

@kylescheele

Some friends try to get you into an MLM, I try to get you into an RHC (reverse heist crew) #heist #cardboardcutout

♬ original sound – kylescheele

As promised, Scheele posted an update two days after he set up his cutout at the Kum & Go to let us know that it was still there — and that Kum & Go may actually be considering creating the mysterious "Kyle Scheele Meal." Sounds like a win-win.

@kylescheele

Reply to @kumandgo SCHEELE MEAL UPDATE: kumming soon????

♬ original sound – kylescheele

[Via TikTok]

