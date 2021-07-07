This Flipped House Is Missing A Crucial Housing Detail
There's something a bit off about this fireplace once you pay attention.
[Via TikTok]
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Back in 2016, while promoting Moana, Rock got trolled by a junket reporter and is a very good sport.
Why these classics deserve to re-enter the gaming scene.
I made up to $2,000 a week — and got a different kind of education.
747 pilot Kelsey Hughes explains why this viral TikTok video giving so-called instructions on surviving a plane crash is nonsense.
Back in 2019, Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood" drew criticism over the film's depiction of martial arts legend and San Francisco native Bruce Lee.
When you buy a device that requires proprietary software to run, the money you hand over is an entry fee, nothing more.
Tai Lopez gets caught off guard when asked point blank about defining a cap rate i.e. dividing a property's net operating income by the current market value.
Whether you plan to hit the road for weeks at a time or just take the kids on a road trip, you need some gear for your car.
Thirty years ago, "Terminator 2" was the biggest movie in a summer dominated by a slew of classics. How times have changed.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was killed during an attack on his private residence early on Wednesday, according to the country's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph.
It's a perfect encapsulation of "man plans, and god laughs."
To see him with something that he never had any interest in is leaving me so unhappy.
Darren Levy is given a tremendous opportunity from a generous passenger in his Uber cab.
Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a very savvy move that fools everyone in the baseball stadium.
It's been called a "dream job," and when this Bay Area innkeeping position was last advertised, the listing went viral.
Some like it rough, others in public.
That's enough whale watching for today.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Nearly 80 years after the Himalayan lake first captured the world's imagination, the mystery continues to confound — even as revolutionary advances are made in understanding our past.
Honestly, we don't blame him, because this slide looks just terrifying.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us.
We take our downtime very seriously here — we like to RELAX. These chino-style lounge pants from Wellen look great, but more importantly, feel incredible.
Bose isn't the standard-setter in the headphone game because, honestly, it would be unfair to hold other headphones to their standards in terms of sound quality, noise cancellation and comfort.
We've made the mistake of starting a puzzle on a table only to realize how quickly we'll need to move. Keep everything tidy and mobile with this board from Jumbl.
Caffeine makes us more energetic, efficient and faster. But we have become so dependent that we need it just to get to our baseline.
Woman FIDE Master Alexandra Botez tries her hand against one of the toughest chess players in Union Square Park. Here's how it went down.
Ohtani is a once-in-a-century player in a year when we need to be awed, inspired and distracted. Comparing him to the Babe is no longer enough.
Sen. Ron Johnson insisted again last week that he is not a climate change denier, but CNN's KFile found video of him from just weeks earlier telling a Republican group that it is "bullsh*t."
It's the cardinal rule: remembering your ID when you go to the airport. Here's what you'll have to do if you lose your ID on that day.
Computers are great at lots of things, but generalizing isn't one of them. And that's very important if we want to let them drive us around.
When you drop a slinky on the ground, there's always a second when the bottom of the slinky freezes.
Learn how free streaming and online free movies websites could negatively affect your security.
That the war went on so long may be tragic, but it is hardly surprising.
Back in 2016, Shohei Ohtani hit a fly ball so high, it didn't come back down and the umpires had to figure out how to rule it.
I have the little-known gynaecological condition, and no one can help me.
Multiple research efforts are recording and analyzing the advanced clicks and unique vocalizations of whales in the ocean. The work could reveal similarities between human and cetacean behaviors.
For nearly a whole year, Taiwan was able to stave off coronavirus, and hailed as a success story worldwide. And then cases suddenly spiked. What happened?
Korin has completed an astonishing new collection of work, called "Viridescent," that will hang at Los Angeles's Corey Helford Gallery starting tomorrow, July 3.
Photographers often debate about the relative importance of learning either technical or artistic aspects. So which is more important?
"Succession" returns this fall and the Roy family are more dysfunctional than ever.
The disaster in Surfside, Florida focuses attention on condominiums' flaws, but all forms of property ownership carry the potential for ugly surprises.
Barbara Gordon's had many looks during her career as Batgirl, but her latest costume from artist Bruno Redondo is one of her best yet.
Shohei Ohtani has rocked Major League baseball's pitchers, but Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. tried something completely different to throw off his game.
Inadequate protections are leaving workers in dangerous conditions.
My best advice is to ditch your car and experience Tahoe by bicycle. That's how you can see it all.