A REAL EYESORE

Digg · Updated:

According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price helped ensure that these ridiculous billboards from developer Ara Tavitian could be installed. In exchange, Ara Tavitian poured $75,000 into helping Price get re-elected.

And here's an image of the billboards that Reddit user u/groovemonkey posted to the subreddit r/LosAngeles that can also give you a sense of how awfully bright the billboards are:

worst billboard ever


As headlines about people bidding eye-watering sums on GIFs of Pop Tart cats, the first-ever tweet, a Kings of Leon album and other NFTs piled up over the last several weeks, the CNN Business team decided the best way to understand the craze would be to buy one ourselves.

