This Billboard In Los Angeles Is Outrageously, Uncomfortably Bright
According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price helped ensure that these ridiculous billboards from developer Ara Tavitian could be installed. In exchange, Ara Tavitian poured $75,000 into helping Price get re-elected.
And here's an image of the billboards that Reddit user u/groovemonkey posted to the subreddit r/LosAngeles that can also give you a sense of how awfully bright the billboards are:
[Via Twitter]