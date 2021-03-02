How Much Will Your Third Stimulus Check Be? Here's A Calculator To Figure It Out
Last Saturday, the House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, officially known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The legislation is now before the Senate, which could pass a revised bill as soon as this week. Once the House and Senate reconcile the two versions, many Americans will receive a stimulus check of up to $1,400.
Who will be eligible and how much money will people receive? If you're unsure about how much you'll get in your stimulus check, this calculator from Omni can help you calculate the amount you will be receiving.
Image via hiroaki maeda
