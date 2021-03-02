👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
CHECK THIS OUT

· Updated:

Last Saturday, the House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, officially known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The legislation is now before the Senate, which could pass a revised bill as soon as this week. Once the House and Senate reconcile the two versions, many Americans will receive a stimulus check of up to $1,400.

Who will be eligible and how much money will people receive? If you're unsure about how much you'll get in your stimulus check, this calculator from Omni can help you calculate the amount you will be receiving.

Third Stimulus Check Calculator – American Rescue Plan


Image via hiroaki maeda

[See more at Omni Calculator]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

ZIZN'T IT WONDERFUL

54 diggs thecut.com

A year into the pandemic, with high-fashion trends nonexistent, everywhere I look people are cloaking themselves in NYC merch, writes Stella Bugbee. If this wearable city pride had a name, it would be Zizmorcore.

MARLON BRANDO'S ISLAND UTOPIA

439 diggs outsideonline.com

In 1967, Marlon Brando bought a tiny atoll near Tahiti with the aim of preserving it as a tropical paradise. That effort continues, supported by a resort where big shots chill next to a stunning private lagoon. Hampton Sides went there to meet with scientists and splash around an eco-fantasy island.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample